Notorious Strikes Again: Conor McGregor Breaks Italian DJ's Nose in Sudden Fight, Reports Say

Conor McGregor has got himself in trouble, as he is about to be sued for attacking a musician in a nightclub in Rome, TMZ reported. According to Francesco Facchinetti, a well-known Italian DJ and TV personality, he and his wife were hanging out at a party with the fighter and his fiancee Dee Devlin, when McGregor suddenly hit him. Facchinetti said that the MMA fighter attacked him for no reason, breaking his nose.Facchinetti's wife said that McGregor was inviting her and her husband to another party, and when Francesco agreed, the fighter suddenly attacked him. It remains unclear what exactly prompted the attack, but this is not the first time McGregor suddenly turns violent: just a month ago, the fighter tried to attack rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and threw a drink at him on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards.And back in 2019, the MMA star become involved in a major scandal after punching an elderly man in the head at a Dublin pub for refusing to drink his whiskey.

