International
LIVE: Russian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie on ISS
Notorious Strikes Again: Conor McGregor Breaks Italian DJ's Nose in Sudden Fight, Reports Say
Notorious Strikes Again: Conor McGregor Breaks Italian DJ's Nose in Sudden Fight, Reports Say
The MMA legend went to Rome for the christening of his baby son Rian in the Vatican, but it seems the Notorious will also have to confess some sins and ask for forgiveness.
2021-10-17T15:24+0000
2021-10-17T15:24+0000
world
conor mcgregor
Conor McGregor has got himself in trouble, as he is about to be sued for attacking a musician in a nightclub in Rome, TMZ reported. According to Francesco Facchinetti, a well-known Italian DJ and TV personality, he and his wife were hanging out at a party with the fighter and his fiancee Dee Devlin, when McGregor suddenly hit him. Facchinetti said that the MMA fighter attacked him for no reason, breaking his nose.Facchinetti's wife said that McGregor was inviting her and her husband to another party, and when Francesco agreed, the fighter suddenly attacked him. It remains unclear what exactly prompted the attack, but this is not the first time McGregor suddenly turns violent: just a month ago, the fighter tried to attack rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and threw a drink at him on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards.And back in 2019, the MMA star become involved in a major scandal after punching an elderly man in the head at a Dublin pub for refusing to drink his whiskey.
low life McGregor is just a pile of sh*t from the sewers
Notorious Strikes Again: Conor McGregor Breaks Italian DJ's Nose in Sudden Fight, Reports Say

15:24 GMT 17.10.2021
© Steve MarcusWelterweight fighter Conor McGregor poses on the scale during a ceremonial weigh-in for UFC 246 at Park Theater at Park MGM on January 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada
© Steve Marcus
The MMA legend went to Rome for the christening of his baby son Rian in the Vatican, but it seems the Notorious will also have to confess some sins and ask for forgiveness.
Conor McGregor has got himself in trouble, as he is about to be sued for attacking a musician in a nightclub in Rome, TMZ reported.
According to Francesco Facchinetti, a well-known Italian DJ and TV personality, he and his wife were hanging out at a party with the fighter and his fiancee Dee Devlin, when McGregor suddenly hit him. Facchinetti said that the MMA fighter attacked him for no reason, breaking his nose.

"I took a punch for nothing. That punch could go to anyone. My friends, my wife, or other friends. That’s why I decided to sue Conor McGregor because he is a violent and dangerous person", the DJ stated on his Instagram.

Facchinetti's wife said that McGregor was inviting her and her husband to another party, and when Francesco agreed, the fighter suddenly attacked him.

"I turned around and saw that his friends were holding him against the wall because he wanted to continue beating Francesco. Then they took him away. I turned on the light and the guards turned them off. Francesco was bleeding. I wanted to help him and the guards chased us away. He will stay in Italy until October 26th. If you see him stay away from him. Don't go near him and ask for autographs because he is an unstable and dangerous person".

It remains unclear what exactly prompted the attack, but this is not the first time McGregor suddenly turns violent: just a month ago, the fighter tried to attack rapper Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and threw a drink at him on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards.
And back in 2019, the MMA star become involved in a major scandal after punching an elderly man in the head at a Dublin pub for refusing to drink his whiskey.
low life McGregor is just a pile of sh*t from the sewers
Holger H.
17 October, 19:07 GMT
Notorious Strikes Again: Conor McGregor Breaks Italian DJ's Nose in Sudden Fight, Reports Say
