Netizens Sceptical Over Results of Joe Biden’s Physical Test as WH Says POTUS to Be Examined 'Soon'
Talk of Joe Biden’s fitness has been ongoing since March, when the Democrat stumbled three times while going up the stairs of Air Force One. A poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports revealed that half of respondents were "not confident” that Biden, who will turn 79 next month, was mentally and physically up for the job.
Social media users have voiced scepticism about the results of Joe Biden’s physical exam after the White House said that the Democrat, the oldest president in the history of the United States, will undergo one soon.
During a recent press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the examination and whether the results of it will be unveiled to the public. The official declined to provide the exact date, only saying that POTUS will undergo the check-up "soon".
The news triggered a wave of sarcastic comments on social media, with users claiming that the physical exam will be delayed.
Not soon enough— John Proctor (@jph2916) October 17, 2021
In TFG world, that’s 2 weeks from never.— Jasmin (@Jasmin04301807) October 17, 2021
Many netizens deemed that the results of the check-up won’t be unveiled or that the administration will lie about POTUS' health.
An the results will be hiden from the public— Tom Parks 🐊 (@ThomasEParks1) October 17, 2021
Even if he doesn't pass, They'll say he passed!!— ROBIN W (@CISSYDOG) October 17, 2021
Others said that the doctors examining the Democrat should focus on the examination of his cognitive abilities and mental health.
I’d be more interested in cognitive function.— 10001110101 (@cwaring13) October 17, 2021
Will the “physical exam “ include mental exam?— 习近平必须释放王藏！黄琦！王炳章！高智晟！张展！ (@RalphBei) October 17, 2021
Many users claimed that Biden may not finish his term due to health problems and will be replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris.
Translation: steps down within 5 months. Period.— Rocky_Trades (@trades_rocky) October 17, 2021
Harris supporters reaction #NotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/8mr4qDnDtn— Let Him In!!!! (@The_Fiend666) October 17, 2021
Still others offered a solution for how future POTUSes should be tested.
Why do we not do medical exams BEFORE an individual runs for office, Not when they are in office. A lot of Stress, Mental awareness, and Responsibility to being a political Leader. To Lead you need 100% mental and physical awareness.— PghDon (@DonTroesch) October 17, 2021
How about we just stop getting dudes that are old AF. You telling me there ain’t a 45-55 year old person— Shanoy (@SupermanA2K) October 17, 2021
Donald Trump and his supporters have been questioning Joe Biden’s fitness and mental health since the start of the 2020 presidential campaign. They pointed to the Democrat’s gaffes, during which he mixed up numbers, countries, and even confused Trump himself with another Republican president, George W Bush. The widespread discussions over Joe Biden’s health started in March, after he stumbled on the stairs of Air Force One three times. That same month, he called second-in-command Kamala Harris "president" during a press briefing.
That slip-up was among many gaffes the Democrat has made in the past 10 months, during which he has forgotten or mispronounced the names of officials working in his administration as well as the names of leaders of other countries.
The Democrat's mistakes prompted a group of 14 Republicans to write a letter to POTUS asking him to undergo a cognitive test. Ronny Jackson, who served as White House doctor under George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump claimed that Joe Biden may resign before his term ends due to problems with his health.