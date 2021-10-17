https://sputniknews.com/20211017/netizens-sceptical-over-results-of-joe-bidens-physical-test-as-wh-says-potus-to-be-examined-soon-1089990349.html

Netizens Sceptical Over Results of Joe Biden's Physical Test as WH Says POTUS to Be Examined 'Soon'

Netizens Sceptical Over Results of Joe Biden’s Physical Test as WH Says POTUS to Be Examined 'Soon'

Talk of Joe Biden's fitness has been ongoing since March, when the Democrat stumbled three times while going up the stairs of Air Force One.

Social media users have voiced scepticism about the results of Joe Biden’s physical exam after the White House said that the Democrat, the oldest president in the history of the United States, will undergo one soon.During a recent press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the examination and whether the results of it will be unveiled to the public. The official declined to provide the exact date, only saying that POTUS will undergo the check-up "soon".The news triggered a wave of sarcastic comments on social media, with users claiming that the physical exam will be delayed.Many netizens deemed that the results of the check-up won’t be unveiled or that the administration will lie about POTUS' health.Others said that the doctors examining the Democrat should focus on the examination of his cognitive abilities and mental health.Many users claimed that Biden may not finish his term due to health problems and will be replaced by Vice President Kamala Harris.Still others offered a solution for how future POTUSes should be tested.Donald Trump and his supporters have been questioning Joe Biden’s fitness and mental health since the start of the 2020 presidential campaign. They pointed to the Democrat’s gaffes, during which he mixed up numbers, countries, and even confused Trump himself with another Republican president, George W Bush. The widespread discussions over Joe Biden’s health started in March, after he stumbled on the stairs of Air Force One three times. That same month, he called second-in-command Kamala Harris "president" during a press briefing.That slip-up was among many gaffes the Democrat has made in the past 10 months, during which he has forgotten or mispronounced the names of officials working in his administration as well as the names of leaders of other countries.The Democrat's mistakes prompted a group of 14 Republicans to write a letter to POTUS asking him to undergo a cognitive test. Ronny Jackson, who served as White House doctor under George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump claimed that Joe Biden may resign before his term ends due to problems with his health.

