'Mo Has Morphed Into Messi': Salah's Stunning Goal Against Watford Leaves Fans Spellbound

Regarded as one of the best forwards in Europe, Mohamed Salah is among a handful of men, who have scored more than 100 goals for Liverpool.

It took Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah 54 minutes to find himself on the scoresheet against Watford on Saturday, but what a goal it was! Fans, pundits, and even former footballers were left awestruck by Salah as the Egyptian genius delivered a stunning strike against Watford at Vicarage Road.While a commentator on the Sky Sports network dubbed Salah's act as "beyond belief", England legend Gary Linekar claimed that the Egyptian has "morphed into Messi".On the other hand, a few declared him the "best footballer on the planet", while others dubbed him as a "genius" who is "at the peak of his powers".Simply put, Salah toyed with Watford's defenders as he surged past them before netting the goal. It was Salah's second such goal for the Reds this season. He first produced an unbelievable goal against Premier League champions Manchester City earlier this month.Although Salah's goal hogged all the limelight in their clash against Watford, it wasn't the only good news for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.Besides Salah's audacious strike, Sadio Mane's eighth minute goal and Roberto Firmino's hat-trick eventually powered them to a dominant 5-0 win. With the triumph, Liverpool went on to occupy the second spot in the Premier League table with 18 points. Chelsea are on top with 19 points.

