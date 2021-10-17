'Mo Has Morphed Into Messi': Salah's Stunning Goal Against Watford Leaves Fans Spellbound
© REUTERS / JASON CAIRNDUFFLiverpool's Mohamed Salah during the warm up before the match on March 15, 2021
Regarded as one of the best forwards in Europe, Mohamed Salah is among a handful of men, who have scored more than 100 goals for Liverpool. His performance in the ongoing season, where he has scored in eight successive matches for the iconic club, has led to him being compared with the legendary Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
It took Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah 54 minutes to find himself on the scoresheet against Watford on Saturday, but what a goal it was!
Fans, pundits, and even former footballers were left awestruck by Salah as the Egyptian genius delivered a stunning strike against Watford at Vicarage Road.
While a commentator on the Sky Sports network dubbed Salah's act as "beyond belief", England legend Gary Linekar claimed that the Egyptian has "morphed into Messi".
On the other hand, a few declared him the "best footballer on the planet", while others dubbed him as a "genius" who is "at the peak of his powers".
A genius at work.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 16, 2021
Two wonder goals in his last two games. Wow 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OQttNc34Yx
My, my. Mo has morphed into Messi.— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 16, 2021
He's done it and he's done it in style. One of the great Premier League goals. Mohamed Salah has equalled Didier Drogba's record of 104 Premier League goals. It has taken 88 less games for Mohamed Salah to equal Drogba's record. The best player on the planet.— DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 16, 2021
The Mohamed Salah goal of the season competition is hotting up. A genius operating at the absolute peak of his powers. Keeps on making the magical look ridiculously easy.— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 16, 2021
He’s the best in world football at the moment, no argument @MoSalah— Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) October 16, 2021
Simply put, Salah toyed with Watford's defenders as he surged past them before netting the goal. It was Salah's second such goal for the Reds this season.
He first produced an unbelievable goal against Premier League champions Manchester City earlier this month.
Although Salah's goal hogged all the limelight in their clash against Watford, it wasn't the only good news for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Besides Salah's audacious strike, Sadio Mane's eighth minute goal and Roberto Firmino's hat-trick eventually powered them to a dominant 5-0 win.
With the triumph, Liverpool went on to occupy the second spot in the Premier League table with 18 points. Chelsea are on top with 19 points.
