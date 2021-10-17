https://sputniknews.com/20211017/kazakhstan-prime-minister-loses-facebook-access-to-hackers-1089985601.html

Kazakhstan Prime Minister Loses Facebook Access to Hackers

Kazakhstan Prime Minister Loses Facebook Access to Hackers

NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan's government is talking to Facebook to bring the prime minister's accounts back online after a successful cyberattack made at...

She said information would be available on the government’s website and on social media, including Twitter, Instagram and VK.Phishing attacks attempt to trick users into providing access to hackers who pose as credible entities. Targets are sent phishing links and are duped into opening them.

