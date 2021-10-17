Registration was successful!
Kazakhstan Prime Minister Loses Facebook Access to Hackers
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan's government is talking to Facebook to bring the prime minister's accounts back online after a successful cyberattack
Phishing attacks attempt to trick users into providing access to hackers who pose as credible entities. Targets are sent phishing links and are duped into opening them.
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan’s government is talking to Facebook to bring the prime minister’s accounts back online after a successful cyberattack made at least three pages unavailable on Sunday.
"Official pages of Kazakhstan's prime minister… became temporarily unavailable due to a phishing attack", Zarina Nurlanova, a government spokesperson, warned on Facebook.
She said information would be available on the government’s website and on social media, including Twitter, Instagram and VK.
Phishing attacks attempt to trick users into providing access to hackers who pose as credible entities. Targets are sent phishing links and are duped into opening them.