https://sputniknews.com/20211017/japans-new-prime-minister-visits-crippled-fukushima-nuclear-plant-1089979875.html

Japan's New Prime Minister Visits Crippled Fukushima Nuclear Plant

Japan's New Prime Minister Visits Crippled Fukushima Nuclear Plant

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's newly elected prime minister, Fumio Kishida, travelled on Sunday to the defunct Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-17T06:02+0000

2021-10-17T06:02+0000

2021-10-17T06:02+0000

fukushima

fumio kishida

asia & pacific

japan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/16/1082155776_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d4f425d438ea2595016cc09a70e84962.jpg

This is the former foreign minister's first trip to the crisis area since he was sworn in as Japan’s 100th prime minister in early October. He arrived in the area on Saturday.The prime minister laid flowers at a shrine honouring victims of the 2011 disaster in the town of Namie, not far from the crippled nuclear plant. The catastrophe killed more than 15,000 people, displaced thousands more and caused a meltdown at the power plant.

fukushima

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

fukushima, fumio kishida, asia & pacific, japan