Japan's New Prime Minister Visits Crippled Fukushima Nuclear Plant
Japan's New Prime Minister Visits Crippled Fukushima Nuclear Plant
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's newly elected prime minister, Fumio Kishida, travelled on Sunday to the defunct Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
This is the former foreign minister's first trip to the crisis area since he was sworn in as Japan’s 100th prime minister in early October. He arrived in the area on Saturday.The prime minister laid flowers at a shrine honouring victims of the 2011 disaster in the town of Namie, not far from the crippled nuclear plant. The catastrophe killed more than 15,000 people, displaced thousands more and caused a meltdown at the power plant.
fukushima, fumio kishida, asia & pacific, japan

Japan's New Prime Minister Visits Crippled Fukushima Nuclear Plant

06:02 GMT 17.10.2021
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© REUTERS / KYODO
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's newly elected prime minister, Fumio Kishida, travelled on Sunday to the defunct Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in the country's quake-and-tsunami-hit northeast.
This is the former foreign minister's first trip to the crisis area since he was sworn in as Japan's 100th prime minister in early October. He arrived in the area on Saturday.

"The power plant's complete decommissioning is a must if we want to rebuild the region, so I want to see you building a confidential relationship with the locals as you carry on with the work", Kishida told the Fukushima operator TEPCO.

© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his first policy speech during an extraordinary Diet session at the lower house of parliament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tokyo.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his first policy speech during an extraordinary Diet session at the lower house of parliament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his first policy speech during an extraordinary Diet session at the lower house of parliament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tokyo.
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
The prime minister laid flowers at a shrine honouring victims of the 2011 disaster in the town of Namie, not far from the crippled nuclear plant. The catastrophe killed more than 15,000 people, displaced thousands more and caused a meltdown at the power plant.
