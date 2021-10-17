Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/israeli-prime-minister-says-iran-brings-violence-instability-to-every-place-it-goes-1089991201.html
Israeli Prime Minister Says Iran Brings Violence, Instability to 'Every Place It Goes'
Israeli Prime Minister Says Iran Brings Violence, Instability to 'Every Place It Goes'
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Iran brings "a tailspin of violence, poverty, instability and failure" to every place it operates in, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-17T17:28+0000
2021-10-17T17:28+0000
middle east
israel
iran
tensions
bilateral relations
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089653741_0:15:3073:1743_1920x0_80_0_0_b292a7d3032f2915fe49e2c3754e7bc8.jpg
"This is the Iran touch – Every place Iran goes, it enters a tailspin of violence, poverty, instability and failure," Bennett said at the opening of the Weekly Cabinet Meeting, as quoted by his office.Commenting on the situation in neighboring countries, the prime minister said that Israel was closely monitoring the developments in Lebanon and Iraq."In both cases, we see developments and trends that begin from the bottom, forces that are sick and tired of Iranian control, be it Hezbollah in Lebanon or Shi’ite militias in the case of Iraq, that suffered a severe blow in last week's elections," he said.The prime minister also expressed hope that the Lebanese and Iraqi people would "free themselves from the tight grasp of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and build better lives for themselves."
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089653741_131:0:2862:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8d6530fbcfc09ae4bdb6b14b5e7f7c0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, iran, tensions, bilateral relations

Israeli Prime Minister Says Iran Brings Violence, Instability to 'Every Place It Goes'

17:28 GMT 17.10.2021
© REUTERS / Abir Sultan/PoolIsraeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Ministry of foreign affairs offices in Jerusalem, September 12, 2021
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a cabinet meeting at the Ministry of foreign affairs offices in Jerusalem, September 12, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© REUTERS / Abir Sultan/Pool
Subscribe
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Iran brings "a tailspin of violence, poverty, instability and failure" to every place it operates in, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.
"This is the Iran touch – Every place Iran goes, it enters a tailspin of violence, poverty, instability and failure," Bennett said at the opening of the Weekly Cabinet Meeting, as quoted by his office.
Commenting on the situation in neighboring countries, the prime minister said that Israel was closely monitoring the developments in Lebanon and Iraq.
"In both cases, we see developments and trends that begin from the bottom, forces that are sick and tired of Iranian control, be it Hezbollah in Lebanon or Shi’ite militias in the case of Iraq, that suffered a severe blow in last week's elections," he said.
The prime minister also expressed hope that the Lebanese and Iraqi people would "free themselves from the tight grasp of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and build better lives for themselves."
130000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:57 GMTEx-US Air Force Captain Says UFOs Are Alien and Want to Send Message to Humans About Nuclear Weapons
17:56 GMTRussia’s Team Spirit Wins The International Dota 2 Championship for First Time
17:28 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Says Iran Brings Violence, Instability to 'Every Place It Goes'
17:03 GMTUK Home Secretary Hints at Banning Online Anonymity in Wake of MP’s Murder
16:42 GMTUS-India Begin Military Drills in Alaska, With Fun Games, Kabaddi & Snowball Fight Hogging Limelight
16:33 GMTThe Holmfield Hum: Mysterious Sound Continues Tormenting Residents One Year Later
16:31 GMTNewcastle-Tottenham Football Match Suspended Over Medical Emergency
15:47 GMTEarth Surrounded by Huge Magnetic Tunnel, New Study Claims
15:43 GMTRussian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie on ISS
15:40 GMTDavid Amess Murderer: What We Know So Far About Somali Suspect
15:24 GMTNotorious Strikes Again: Conor McGregor Breaks Italian DJ's Nose in Sudden Fight, Reports Say
15:07 GMTEx-President Bill Clinton Leaves California Hospital After Being Admitted With Blood Infection
14:49 GMTShopping Center Evacuated in London's Stratford District Over Fire
14:37 GMTRussia Secures Third Place in Bitcoin Global Mining Rates Following Crypto Ban in China
14:33 GMTStop Poking the Dragon! China's Hypersonic Missiles Can Reach US & UK in Blink of Eye, Netizens Say
14:29 GMTIsraeli Army Says Not Hiding Behind Civilian Aircraft While Operating in Skies Over Syria
14:12 GMTObama to the Rescue? Biden 'Leans More on His Former Boss' Ahead of US Midterm Elections in 2022
13:45 GMTFight for Minds: NATO Mulls Adopting 'Cognitive Warfare' Tactic That Doesn't Need Weapons to Attack
13:43 GMTOldest Known Depiction of a Ghost Discovered on Babylonian Tablet
13:36 GMTPope Francis Calls for Ending Violence After Deadly Attacks in Norway, Afghanistan, and UK