Israeli Army Says Not Hiding Behind Civilian Aircraft While Operating in Skies Over Syria

TEV AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli army is not using civilian aircraft as a shield while operating in the skies over Syria, considering the safety of air traffic...

Earlier this week, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria said that four F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force entered Syrian airspace in the US-occupied Al-Tanf zone in Homs Province and struck a phosphate ore processing plant in the Palmyra region. The Syrian military, however, decided not to use air defence systems, since there were two civil aircraft in the affected area.

Terranian The 1st Liar Liar Pants on Fire! The evil-minded racist + notorious genocidal War-Criminal/State-Terrorist Zionist Apartheit Regime of Israel, Lies ALWAYS about any- and everything 24/7. They have over 70+ Years experience in it. 2

israel

