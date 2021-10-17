Hard to Say Goodbye: Russian Actress Shares Excitement After Shooting First Feature Film in Space

Russian actress Yulia Peresild, who has just returned from the International Space Station, has given her first comments regarding the expedition. Speaking to the press after landing, the actress noted that she felt sad that such a unique adventure had ended so soon.Peresild, as well as director Klim Shipenko, arrived at the International Space Station on 5 October to shoot the first professional feature film in space ever. The movie, titled "The Challenge", will tell the story of a medic who tries to reach orbit to save the life of a cosmonaut who needs emergency treatment.
Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and a film crew successfully returned to the planet earlier on Sunday, as the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft landed in Kazakhstan.
Russian actress Yulia Peresild, who has just returned from the International Space Station, has given her first comments regarding the expedition. Speaking to the press after landing, the actress noted that she felt sad that such a unique adventure had ended so soon.
"I am actually a little bit sad today because it seemed to us that 12 days was a lot, but when everything was ending, it was hard to say goodbye. After all, it is clear that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity", she told Channel One Russia.
Peresild, as well as director Klim Shipenko, arrived at the International Space Station on 5 October to shoot the first professional feature film in space ever. The movie, titled "The Challenge", will tell the story of a medic who tries to reach orbit to save the life of a cosmonaut who needs emergency treatment.
