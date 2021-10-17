Registration was successful!
Hard to Say Goodbye: Russian Actress Shares Excitement After Shooting First Feature Film in Space
Hard to Say Goodbye: Russian Actress Shares Excitement After Shooting First Feature Film in Space
Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and a film crew successfully returned to the planet earlier on Sunday, as the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft landed in Kazakhstan.
Peresild, as well as director Klim Shipenko, arrived at the International Space Station on 5 October to shoot the first professional feature film in space ever. The movie, titled "The Challenge", will tell the story of a medic who tries to reach orbit to save the life of a cosmonaut who needs emergency treatment.
Hard to Say Goodbye: Russian Actress Shares Excitement After Shooting First Feature Film in Space

11:31 GMT 17.10.2021
Actress Yulia Peresild of the ISS Expedition 66 prime crew puts on her spacesuit at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The launch of the Soyuz MS-19 mission to be involved in making the feature film "The Challenge" aboard the International Space Station is scheduled for 5 October 2021 at 11:55 Moscow time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome
Actress Yulia Peresild of the ISS Expedition 66 prime crew puts on her spacesuit at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The launch of the Soyuz MS-19 mission to be involved in making the feature film The Challenge aboard the International Space Station is scheduled for 5 October 2021 at 11:55 Moscow time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and a film crew successfully returned to the planet earlier on Sunday, as the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft landed in Kazakhstan.
Russian actress Yulia Peresild, who has just returned from the International Space Station, has given her first comments regarding the expedition. Speaking to the press after landing, the actress noted that she felt sad that such a unique adventure had ended so soon.

"I am actually a little bit sad today because it seemed to us that 12 days was a lot, but when everything was ending, it was hard to say goodbye. After all, it is clear that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity", she told Channel One Russia.

Peresild, as well as director Klim Shipenko, arrived at the International Space Station on 5 October to shoot the first professional feature film in space ever. The movie, titled "The Challenge", will tell the story of a medic who tries to reach orbit to save the life of a cosmonaut who needs emergency treatment.
