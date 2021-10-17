https://sputniknews.com/20211017/hard-to-say-goodbye-russian-actress-shares-excitement-after-shooting-first-feature-film-in-space-1089983742.html

Hard to Say Goodbye: Russian Actress Shares Excitement After Shooting First Feature Film in Space

Hard to Say Goodbye: Russian Actress Shares Excitement After Shooting First Feature Film in Space

Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and a film crew successfully returned to the planet earlier on Sunday, as the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft landed in Kazakhstan. 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-17T11:31+0000

2021-10-17T11:31+0000

2021-10-17T11:31+0000

russia

space

international space station (iss)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089682199_0:0:3011:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_a6d1452ffc3b30ca8f0a750f11aa32fc.jpg

Russian actress Yulia Peresild, who has just returned from the International Space Station, has given her first comments regarding the expedition. Speaking to the press after landing, the actress noted that she felt sad that such a unique adventure had ended so soon.Peresild, as well as director Klim Shipenko, arrived at the International Space Station on 5 October to shoot the first professional feature film in space ever. The movie, titled "The Challenge", will tell the story of a medic who tries to reach orbit to save the life of a cosmonaut who needs emergency treatment.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

russia, space, international space station (iss)