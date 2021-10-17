Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/former-ut-professor-offered-job-back-after-being-cleared-of-inappropriate-ties-with-beijing-1089978771.html
Former UT Professor Offered Job Back After Being Cleared of Inappropriate Ties With Beijing
Former UT Professor Offered Job Back After Being Cleared of Inappropriate Ties With Beijing
Back in June, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Kujtim Sadiku admitted under oath that he falsely accused Dr. Anming Hu, a former associate professor... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-17T03:54+0000
2021-10-17T03:54+0000
us
china
university of tennessee
wire fraud
false statements
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9162f74d85eebf2ecaa044876a0419fe.jpg
Dr. Anming Hu, previously accused of wire fraud and making false statements, has been offered reinstatement as a UT professor, according to the Associated Press, citing a letter authored by UT Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor John Zomchick. Per the letter, Hu has been offered a tenured engineering position, back pay, and reimbursement payments related to an immigration attorney.A total of $200,000 was also offered to reestablish his nanotechnology research. The award would be dispersed over a three-year period. Hu was arrested in February 2020, and was stripped of his professorship after FBI agent Sadiku showed UT officials a PowerPoint slide that claimed Hu was an operative for the Chinese military. A mistrial was ultimately called in the case, and Hu was acquitted last month.
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f286c68d2a5fcc52a8a5bb8a69ec50bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, university of tennessee, wire fraud, false statements

Former UT Professor Offered Job Back After Being Cleared of Inappropriate Ties With Beijing

03:54 GMT 17.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014
A Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Back in June, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Kujtim Sadiku admitted under oath that he falsely accused Dr. Anming Hu, a former associate professor at the University of Tennessee (UT) at Knoxville, of being a spy for the Chinese military.
Dr. Anming Hu, previously accused of wire fraud and making false statements, has been offered reinstatement as a UT professor, according to the Associated Press, citing a letter authored by UT Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor John Zomchick.
Per the letter, Hu has been offered a tenured engineering position, back pay, and reimbursement payments related to an immigration attorney.
A total of $200,000 was also offered to reestablish his nanotechnology research. The award would be dispersed over a three-year period.
Hu was arrested in February 2020, and was stripped of his professorship after FBI agent Sadiku showed UT officials a PowerPoint slide that claimed Hu was an operative for the Chinese military.

The agent testified in June that, based on a summary of his translations and reports, "no, Hu wasn't involved in the Chinese military." Sadiku also admitted to not doubling back to inform UT officials of his error.

A mistrial was ultimately called in the case, and Hu was acquitted last month.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:54 GMTFormer UT Professor Offered Job Back After Being Cleared of Inappropriate Ties With Beijing
02:53 GMTBiden Says It Is Harder Than Ever to be a Cop in America
02:52 GMTChina Tested New Space Capability With Hypersonic Missile in August - Report
01:49 GMTSoyuz Spacecraft With Film Crew Leaving International Space Station
00:33 GMTVienna Flaunts its ‘Explicit’ Artworks on OnlyFans Amid Censorship on Nudes
YesterdayVenezuelan Government to Suspend Negotiations With Opposition Over Extradition of Alex Saab to US
YesterdaySyria Accuses Israel of Killing Head of Cabinet’s Golan Affairs Office - Reports
YesterdayRobert Durst on Ventilator Battling COVID-19, Amid Life Sentence, Lawyer Says
YesterdayBill Clinton to Remain Hospitalised Until Sunday - Spokesman
YesterdayTexas Senate Passes Athlete Bill Targeting Transgender Youth
YesterdayNew Satellite Images Reportedly Show That Trump's Scotland Golf Course Wrecked a Sand Dune System
YesterdayAt Least 10 People Dead, 18 Missing in India's Kerala Due to Bad Weather - Reports
YesterdayPablo Escobar's 'Cocaine Hippos' Breeding Out of Control
YesterdayIsraeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports
YesterdayMacron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - Office
YesterdayTrump Says Results in Arizona County Should Be Decertified Amid Precinct’s 100.6% Ballot Return Rate
YesterdayNew Projections for Our Planet's Future Climate Pain 'Earth Alien to Humans'
Yesterday'Two-Word Vulgarism': Anti-Biden Graffiti Spotted in POTUS' Home State
YesterdayBoJo Reportedly Decried by French Politicians, Diplomats as ‘Populist Incapable of Keeping His Word’
YesterdayHardy Helper: New Penis-Attached Sensor May Assist Men in Battling Erectile Issues, Says Media