Former UT Professor Offered Job Back After Being Cleared of Inappropriate Ties With Beijing

Back in June, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Kujtim Sadiku admitted under oath that he falsely accused Dr. Anming Hu, a former associate professor...

Dr. Anming Hu, previously accused of wire fraud and making false statements, has been offered reinstatement as a UT professor, according to the Associated Press, citing a letter authored by UT Provost and Senior Vice Chancellor John Zomchick. Per the letter, Hu has been offered a tenured engineering position, back pay, and reimbursement payments related to an immigration attorney.A total of $200,000 was also offered to reestablish his nanotechnology research. The award would be dispersed over a three-year period. Hu was arrested in February 2020, and was stripped of his professorship after FBI agent Sadiku showed UT officials a PowerPoint slide that claimed Hu was an operative for the Chinese military. A mistrial was ultimately called in the case, and Hu was acquitted last month.

