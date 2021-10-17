Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/ex-us-air-force-captain-says-ufos-are-alien-and-want-to-send-message-to-humans-about-nuclear-1089989879.html
Ex-US Air Force Captain Says UFOs Are Alien and Want to Send Message to Humans About Nuclear Weapons
Ex-US Air Force Captain Says UFOs Are Alien and Want to Send Message to Humans About Nuclear Weapons
Bob Salas claims he saw a UFO, while he was on missile alert duty at the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana in 1967. He said a "glowing red object" hovered... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-17T17:57+0000
2021-10-17T17:57+0000
us air force
society
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926631_0:98:1920:1178_1920x0_80_0_0_4234e0506398443629c5b607246c78c6.jpg
Ex-US Air Force Captain Bob Salas claims the intelligence community worldwide has been involved in an alien cover-up. In an interview with The Sun, Salas said that the reason why governments across the world have been unwilling to investigate reports of UFO sightings is because they have come into possession of valuable alien technology that is "traded as bargaining chips".The former serviceman points to a bizarre 1967 incident at the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, which saw 10 nuclear missile being left disabled after a UFO reportedly hovered over them. Mr Salas says he and his commander were ordered to sign documents requiring both men to never discuss the events they had witnessed with anyone."So there was an immediate and ongoing cover-up of these incidents", he said.Commenting on the mysterious occurrence, Mr Salas stressed that no human technology could have left all the nuclear missiles disabled as they were running on independent systems.The ex-serviceman doesn’t believe it was a show of force, but rather an attempt by extraterrestrial civilisations to deliver a message to humankind in which they urged Earth "to rid ourselves of nuclear weapons”.Captain Salas along with other former servicemen as well as UFO researchers will hold a press conference on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena next week in Washington, DC. During the event, aimed at drawing the public's attention to the issue of UFOs and nuclear weapons, Mr Salas and his allies will present evidence of encounters with mysterious flying objects, which the ex-serviceman hopes will prompt a response from the US military.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926631_110:0:1810:1275_1920x0_80_0_0_f7b7959931102861c410b408f0ac68d9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us air force, society, us

Ex-US Air Force Captain Says UFOs Are Alien and Want to Send Message to Humans About Nuclear Weapons

17:57 GMT 17.10.2021
CC0 / / UFO
UFO - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
Bob Salas claims he saw a UFO, while he was on missile alert duty at the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana in 1967. He said a "glowing red object" hovered over a launch control capsule and then "shot a beam of light at the warhead", leaving 10 Minuteman intercontinental ballistic missiles disabled.
Ex-US Air Force Captain Bob Salas claims the intelligence community worldwide has been involved in an alien cover-up. In an interview with The Sun, Salas said that the reason why governments across the world have been unwilling to investigate reports of UFO sightings is because they have come into possession of valuable alien technology that is "traded as bargaining chips".

“There is a worldwide, let's say, cabal that is exchanging information in secret. The intelligence community may be involved in a world cover-up”, he said.

The former serviceman points to a bizarre 1967 incident at the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, which saw 10 nuclear missile being left disabled after a UFO reportedly hovered over them. Mr Salas says he and his commander were ordered to sign documents requiring both men to never discuss the events they had witnessed with anyone.

"So there was an immediate and ongoing cover-up of these incidents", he said.

Commenting on the mysterious occurrence, Mr Salas stressed that no human technology could have left all the nuclear missiles disabled as they were running on independent systems.

"This object, whatever it was, would have had to send a signal to each missile separately and disable the guidance system", he said.

The ex-serviceman doesn’t believe it was a show of force, but rather an attempt by extraterrestrial civilisations to deliver a message to humankind in which they urged Earth "to rid ourselves of nuclear weapons”.

Captain Salas along with other former servicemen as well as UFO researchers will hold a press conference on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena next week in Washington, DC. During the event, aimed at drawing the public's attention to the issue of UFOs and nuclear weapons, Mr Salas and his allies will present evidence of encounters with mysterious flying objects, which the ex-serviceman hopes will prompt a response from the US military.

"After our presentation next week, hopefully the air force will make a comment finally and start coming forward and answering questions about the incidents we will be reporting on", he said.

102000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:16 GMTFamily of Murdered MP Sir David Amess Thank Well-Wishers for Tributes
17:57 GMTEx-US Air Force Captain Says UFOs Are Alien and Want to Send Message to Humans About Nuclear Weapons
17:56 GMTRussia’s Team Spirit Wins The International Dota 2 Championship for First Time
17:28 GMTIsraeli Prime Minister Says Iran Brings Violence, Instability to 'Every Place It Goes'
17:03 GMTUK Home Secretary Hints at Banning Online Anonymity in Wake of MP’s Murder
16:42 GMTUS-India Begin Military Drills in Alaska, With Fun Games, Kabaddi & Snowball Fight Hogging Limelight
16:33 GMTThe Holmfield Hum: Mysterious Sound Continues Tormenting Residents One Year Later
16:31 GMTNewcastle-Tottenham Football Match Suspended Over Medical Emergency
15:47 GMTEarth Surrounded by Huge Magnetic Tunnel, New Study Claims
15:43 GMTRussian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie on ISS
15:40 GMTDavid Amess Murderer: What We Know So Far About Somali Suspect
15:24 GMTNotorious Strikes Again: Conor McGregor Breaks Italian DJ's Nose in Sudden Fight, Reports Say
15:07 GMTEx-President Bill Clinton Leaves California Hospital After Being Admitted With Blood Infection
14:49 GMTShopping Center Evacuated in London's Stratford District Over Fire
14:37 GMTRussia Secures Third Place in Bitcoin Global Mining Rates Following Crypto Ban in China
14:33 GMTStop Poking the Dragon! China's Hypersonic Missiles Can Reach US & UK in Blink of Eye, Netizens Say
14:29 GMTIsraeli Army Says Not Hiding Behind Civilian Aircraft While Operating in Skies Over Syria
14:12 GMTObama to the Rescue? Biden 'Leans More on His Former Boss' Ahead of US Midterm Elections in 2022
13:45 GMTFight for Minds: NATO Mulls Adopting 'Cognitive Warfare' Tactic That Doesn't Need Weapons to Attack
13:43 GMTOldest Known Depiction of a Ghost Discovered on Babylonian Tablet