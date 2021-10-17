Registration was successful!
Ex-President Bill Clinton Leaves California Hospital After Being Admitted With Blood Infection
Ex-President Bill Clinton Leaves California Hospital After Being Admitted With Blood Infection
The former president was hospitalised on 15 October to treat an unspecified blood infection. Reports suggested that Clinton suffered from sepsis that had developed from a urinary tract infection.
Ex-President Bill Clinton Leaves California Hospital After Being Admitted With Blood Infection
15:07 GMT 17.10.2021 (Updated: 15:14 GMT 17.10.2021)
Being updated
The former president was hospitalised on 15 October to treat an unspecified blood infection. Reports suggested that Clinton suffered from sepsis that had developed from a urinary tract infection.