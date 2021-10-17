Erdogan Says US Offered to Sell F-16s to Turkey in Return for Investment in F-35 Programme

The Turkish presidential spokesperson said this week that Ankara would look at adding more F-16s to its air fleet in place of more advanced F-35s after it was removed from the joint strike fighter programme.Turkey caused a rift with its NATO partner after it bought S-400 air defence systems from Russia. The United States cancelled the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey in 2019 over claims that it could leak military secrets to Russia. Turkey continues to make parts for F-35s.
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the United States had offered to sell F-16 fighter jets to his country as a return for its investment in the F-35 programme.
"We are talking $1.4 billion spent on F-35s. As a return for this investment, the US approached us with this offer. We told them we will do everything to meet our country's defence needs", Erdogan told reporters.
