Erdogan Says US Offered to Sell F-16s to Turkey in Return for Investment in F-35 Programme

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that the United States had offered to sell F-16 fighter jets to his country as a... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Turkish presidential spokesperson said this week that Ankara would look at adding more F-16s to its air fleet in place of more advanced F-35s after it was removed from the joint strike fighter programme.Turkey caused a rift with its NATO partner after it bought S-400 air defence systems from Russia. The United States cancelled the sale of F-35 jets to Turkey in 2019 over claims that it could leak military secrets to Russia. Turkey continues to make parts for F-35s.

