https://sputniknews.com/20211017/dnc-burns-money-to-troll-trump-as-gop-virginia-governor-hopeful-seemingly-evades-his-support-1089983601.html

DNC Burns Money to Troll Trump as GOP Virginia Governor Hopeful Seemingly Evades His Support

DNC Burns Money to Troll Trump as GOP Virginia Governor Hopeful Seemingly Evades His Support

DNC Burns Money to Troll Trump as GOP Virginia Governor Hopeful Seemingly Evades His Support

2021-10-17T11:14+0000

2021-10-17T11:14+0000

2021-10-17T11:14+0000

donald trump

us

trolls

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/07/1089726998_0:0:2951:1660_1920x0_80_0_0_66db23aedf09023141e69bfb6adb2d60.jpg

The Democratic National Committee has apparently spared no resources to try and troll former Republican President Donald Trump over the GOP candidate for Virginia governor seemingly evading his support. A plane with an ad reading: "why won't [GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn] Youngkin let Trump campaign in VA" was spotted flying near the Mar-a-Lago resort – one of the ex-commander-in-chief's favourite residences.In addition, the DNC bought a floating billboard in southern Florida, where the resort is located, and hired a mobile ad that circulates around Mar-a-Lago, bearing similar messages.Youngkin himself dodged a direct question about Trump's absence at rallies in his support even though the former president's backing is believed to boost the chances of a Republican candidate winning. However, the Virginia gubernatorial hopeful said he won't reject Trump's praise, if it comes.The former president actually extended his support to Youngkin as he called an event in Virginia this week. However, the Republican candidate himself did not attend it.According to polls, Youngkin has been narrowing the gap between him and his rival, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who was Virginia's governor between 2014 and 2018. While the Democrats have been trying to paint Youngkin as a "Trump wannabe", the GOP candidate has criticised McAuliffe and the Democrats for their "intrusive" governance, namely over the vaccination mandates issued by President Joe Biden (and which McAuliffe supports).

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/trump-endorses-republican-challenger-to-disloyal-liz-cheney-1088922867.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

donald trump, us, trolls