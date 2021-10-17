Registration was successful!
DNC Burns Money to Troll Trump as GOP Virginia Governor Hopeful Seemingly Evades His Support
DNC Burns Money to Troll Trump as GOP Virginia Governor Hopeful Seemingly Evades His Support
DNC Burns Money to Troll Trump as GOP Virginia Governor Hopeful Seemingly Evades His Support
The Democratic National Committee has apparently spared no resources to try and troll former Republican President Donald Trump over the GOP candidate for Virginia governor seemingly evading his support. A plane with an ad reading: "why won't [GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn] Youngkin let Trump campaign in VA" was spotted flying near the Mar-a-Lago resort – one of the ex-commander-in-chief's favourite residences.In addition, the DNC bought a floating billboard in southern Florida, where the resort is located, and hired a mobile ad that circulates around Mar-a-Lago, bearing similar messages.Youngkin himself dodged a direct question about Trump's absence at rallies in his support even though the former president's backing is believed to boost the chances of a Republican candidate winning. However, the Virginia gubernatorial hopeful said he won't reject Trump's praise, if it comes.The former president actually extended his support to Youngkin as he called an event in Virginia this week. However, the Republican candidate himself did not attend it.According to polls, Youngkin has been narrowing the gap between him and his rival, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who was Virginia's governor between 2014 and 2018. While the Democrats have been trying to paint Youngkin as a "Trump wannabe", the GOP candidate has criticised McAuliffe and the Democrats for their "intrusive" governance, namely over the vaccination mandates issued by President Joe Biden (and which McAuliffe supports).
https://sputniknews.com/20210909/trump-endorses-republican-challenger-to-disloyal-liz-cheney-1088922867.html
11:14 GMT 17.10.2021
The Republican candidate has not explicitly rejected the former US president's backing, but the latter has never been seen at rallies in his support either, prompting allegations that the GOP hopeful is trying to distance himself from the ex-POTUS.
The Democratic National Committee has apparently spared no resources to try and troll former Republican President Donald Trump over the GOP candidate for Virginia governor seemingly evading his support. A plane with an ad reading: "why won't [GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn] Youngkin let Trump campaign in VA" was spotted flying near the Mar-a-Lago resort – one of the ex-commander-in-chief's favourite residences.
In addition, the DNC bought a floating billboard in southern Florida, where the resort is located, and hired a mobile ad that circulates around Mar-a-Lago, bearing similar messages.
Youngkin himself dodged a direct question about Trump's absence at rallies in his support even though the former president's backing is believed to boost the chances of a Republican candidate winning. However, the Virginia gubernatorial hopeful said he won't reject Trump's praise, if it comes.
"Anybody who calls me a good man, I so appreciate it, including President Trump".
The former president actually extended his support to Youngkin as he called an event in Virginia this week. However, the Republican candidate himself did not attend it.
According to polls, Youngkin has been narrowing the gap between him and his rival, Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who was Virginia's governor between 2014 and 2018. While the Democrats have been trying to paint Youngkin as a "Trump wannabe", the GOP candidate has criticised McAuliffe and the Democrats for their "intrusive" governance, namely over the vaccination mandates issued by President Joe Biden (and which McAuliffe supports).
