College Professor's Car Stolen During Lecture on Crime in Albuquerque - Report

College Professor's Car Stolen During Lecture on Crime in Albuquerque - Report

The unfortunate event, which took place in broad daylight, provided a clear illustration that crime is on the rise in Albuquerque. 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-17T20:35+0000

2021-10-17T20:35+0000

2021-10-17T20:35+0000

us

university

professor

car theft

new mexico

crime

Mary Pareja, a law professor at the University of New Mexico, fell victim to auto theft last week, just as students on campus were listening to a lecture on the surging crime rate in Albuquerque and bail reform, media reported on Sunday."My maroon 2018 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from the law school parking lot yesterday afternoon sometime between 2:00 and 5:30 p.m.," Pareja wrote in an email to her students reviewed by Fox News.The lecture was reportedly provided by District Attorney Raul Torrez, who is running for New Mexico attorney general. Torrez was endorsed by billionaire George Soros, who reportedly donated $107,000 to help him win the Democratic primary in 2016.Albuquerque currently ranks sixth in the United States for vehicle theft crimes, after having made the top five in previous years.

us

new mexico

2021

us, university, professor, car theft, new mexico, crime