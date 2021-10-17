Registration was successful!
College Professor's Car Stolen During Lecture on Crime in Albuquerque - Report
College Professor's Car Stolen During Lecture on Crime in Albuquerque - Report
The unfortunate event, which took place in broad daylight, provided a clear illustration that crime is on the rise in Albuquerque.
Mary Pareja, a law professor at the University of New Mexico, fell victim to auto theft last week, just as students on campus were listening to a lecture on the surging crime rate in Albuquerque and bail reform, media reported on Sunday."My maroon 2018 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from the law school parking lot yesterday afternoon sometime between 2:00 and 5:30 p.m.," Pareja wrote in an email to her students reviewed by Fox News.The lecture was reportedly provided by District Attorney Raul Torrez, who is running for New Mexico attorney general. Torrez was endorsed by billionaire George Soros, who reportedly donated $107,000 to help him win the Democratic primary in 2016.Albuquerque currently ranks sixth in the United States for vehicle theft crimes, after having made the top five in previous years.
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
The unfortunate event, which took place in broad daylight, provided a clear illustration that crime is on the rise in Albuquerque.
Mary Pareja, a law professor at the University of New Mexico, fell victim to auto theft last week, just as students on campus were listening to a lecture on the surging crime rate in Albuquerque and bail reform, media reported on Sunday.
"My maroon 2018 Hyundai Sonata was stolen from the law school parking lot yesterday afternoon sometime between 2:00 and 5:30 p.m.," Pareja wrote in an email to her students reviewed by Fox News.
"Pretty ironic that this happened while DA Torrez was at the law school talking about crime in Albuquerque," she added.
The lecture was reportedly provided by District Attorney Raul Torrez, who is running for New Mexico attorney general. Torrez was endorsed by billionaire George Soros, who reportedly donated $107,000 to help him win the Democratic primary in 2016.
Albuquerque currently ranks sixth in the United States for vehicle theft crimes, after having made the top five in previous years.
