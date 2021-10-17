https://sputniknews.com/20211017/chinese-army-newspaper-urges-peoples-war-against-cia-infiltration-1089992958.html

Chinese Army Newspaper Urges 'People's War' Against CIA Infiltration

Chinese Army Newspaper Urges 'People's War' Against CIA Infiltration

The CIA publicly announced the formation of a new special unit to spy on China last week, with agency director William Burns calling the Asian economic... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-17T20:30+0000

2021-10-17T20:30+0000

2021-10-17T20:30+0000

usa

us

china

war

military

newspaper

cia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089992801_0:0:2905:1634_1920x0_80_0_0_5a8c102eee6f0b9d0e4ecf5d061beaed.jpg

The Chinese armed forces' daily newspaper has called for a "people's war" against expanded CIA operations in the world's most populace country.The Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported the comments from a post a social media account "run by" the People's Liberation Army (PLA) were in response to the setting up of a new anti-Beijing unit by the Central Intelligence Agency.But it warned: "No cunning fox can beat a good hunter. To maintain national security, we only need to trust the people and rely on the people."News of the CIA's new China Mission Centre emerged on October 7. CIA Director William Burns called the people's republic "the most important geopolitical threat" of the 21st century — comments which have been widely reported in China.Leon Panetta, a former CIA director and defence secretary in Barack Obama's administration, welcomed the unit's formation.A video clip widely circulated by Chinese media in recent days alleged that the CIA was recruiting agents fluent in Chinese languages including Mandarin, Cantonese, Hakka and Shanghainese.Speaking to Chinese international news broadcaster CGTN last week, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng cast doubt on US President Joe Biden's pledge not to "seek a new cold war" with Beijing.

us

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

usa, us, china, war, military, newspaper, cia