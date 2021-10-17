Registration was successful!
Biden Lags Behind His Predecessors in Number of In-Office Interviews, Reports Say
Biden Lags Behind His Predecessors in Number of In-Office Interviews, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Since the beginning of his presidency, United States President Joe Biden has given only 10 one-on-one interviews, a much lower number than...
It has been 10 months into Biden's presidency from which he has emerged with as few as 10 one-on-one interviews with the press. By this time in office, Obama gave over 113 interviews, and Trump sat down with a reporter over 50 times, the newspaper said.One-on-one interviews allow reporters to ask presidents unwanted or uncomfortable questions, forcing them to steer away from the scripted speeches that they give. The outlet suggested that Biden's lack of one-on-one interviews could be a sign of fear of unwanted questions he could be unprepared to answer.
08:37 GMT 17.10.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Since the beginning of his presidency, United States President Joe Biden has given only 10 one-on-one interviews, a much lower number than that given by his predecessors Donald Trump and Barack Obama during the same time in office, the Hill newspaper counted.
It has been 10 months into Biden's presidency from which he has emerged with as few as 10 one-on-one interviews with the press. By this time in office, Obama gave over 113 interviews, and Trump sat down with a reporter over 50 times, the newspaper said.
One-on-one interviews allow reporters to ask presidents unwanted or uncomfortable questions, forcing them to steer away from the scripted speeches that they give. The outlet suggested that Biden's lack of one-on-one interviews could be a sign of fear of unwanted questions he could be unprepared to answer.
