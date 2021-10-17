Registration was successful!
Berry Beautiful: Goddess of K-Pop, IU, Promises Fans the Moon
Berry Beautiful: Goddess of K-Pop, IU, Promises Fans the Moon
One of the most popular stars in the K-Pop constellation has released a new digital single scattering joy to her multitudes of international fans. 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
k-pop
south korea
society
music
Lee Ji-eun, better known to her armies of fans as the celestial miracle that is IU, through the auspices of her management group on 17 October released the vibrantly beautiful music video teaser for her latest forthcoming song, 'Strawberry Moon'.In the teaser, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter and actress, allows all her many talents free rein as she gazes shyly at a friend wearing a necklace and then ascends - as she has been doing within the world of K-Pop since her debut with 'Lost Child' in September 2008 - to a planet surrounded by pink clouds, creating an inviting atmosphere.The performer, who chose her stage name IU as being representative of "you and I become one through music", is making a comeback after a brief six-month break which followed the release of her album 'Lilac' in March.'Lilac' became the second highest-selling album by a South Korean female soloist in its first week, so many K-Pop fans are enthusiastically looking forward to 'Strawberry Moon'.Over the years since IU's debut, she has blossomed into one of the loveliest creations in the K-Pop world. Having started off performing songs she had written herself, she has evolved into one of the highest-paid people in South Korea.She has also delighted aficionados of K-Drama all around the world as she mines further depths of talent with her forays into acting, having used her sparkling energy to bring to life such prominent roles as Jang Man-wol in 'Hotel del Luna', Go Ha-jin in 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo', and Lee Ji-an in 'My Mister'.
south korea
14:40 GMT 17.10.2021 (Updated: 14:40 GMT 23.10.2021)
One of the most popular stars in the K-Pop constellation has released a new digital single scattering joy to her multitudes of international fans.
Lee Ji-eun, better known to her armies of fans as the celestial miracle that is IU, through the auspices of her management group on 17 October released the vibrantly beautiful music video teaser for her latest forthcoming song, 'Strawberry Moon'.
In the teaser, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter and actress, allows all her many talents free rein as she gazes shyly at a friend wearing a necklace and then ascends - as she has been doing within the world of K-Pop since her debut with 'Lost Child' in September 2008 - to a planet surrounded by pink clouds, creating an inviting atmosphere.
The performer, who chose her stage name IU as being representative of "you and I become one through music", is making a comeback after a brief six-month break which followed the release of her album 'Lilac' in March.
'Lilac' became the second highest-selling album by a South Korean female soloist in its first week, so many K-Pop fans are enthusiastically looking forward to 'Strawberry Moon'.
Over the years since IU's debut, she has blossomed into one of the loveliest creations in the K-Pop world. Having started off performing songs she had written herself, she has evolved into one of the highest-paid people in South Korea.
She has also delighted aficionados of K-Drama all around the world as she mines further depths of talent with her forays into acting, having used her sparkling energy to bring to life such prominent roles as Jang Man-wol in 'Hotel del Luna', Go Ha-jin in 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo', and Lee Ji-an in 'My Mister'.
