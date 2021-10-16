https://sputniknews.com/20211016/yellow-vests-gather-for-new-round-of-anti-government-protests-in-paris-1089964660.html

Yellow Vests Gather for New Round of Anti-Government Protests in Paris

Yellow Vests Gather for New Round of Anti-Government Protests in Paris

The rallies are taking place for the 14th consecutive Saturday. Thousands of activists are expected to take to the streets of Paris to hold demonstrations.

The "Yellow Vests" protesters are rallying against social and economic injustice as well as mandatory COVID-19 passes.In July, Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19. Starting August 9th, the pass became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centres, airplanes and long-distance trains.The move caused widespread consternation in French society, with protests against the measure rocking the country every weekend.The so-called "Yellow Vests" movement gained momentum in 2018, after demonstrators held a series of rallies against fuel tax hikes. In the years since, the group has grown into a large-scale movement, with demonstrations frequently resulting in violence between activists and the police.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

