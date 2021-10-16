https://sputniknews.com/20211016/weekly-news-roundup-robot-dogs-with-guns-debt-limit-extension-1089960318.html

Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. Severe shortages and a sudden visit from Victoria Nuland coincide with political unrest in Lebanon. Also, President Biden's DOJ defends torture, political wrangling within the democratic party slows the passing of fiscal bills and Israel threatens Iran.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economic stories for the week. Americans are quitting their jobs in record numbers. Also, the weekly job numbers are in and inflation has taken on a different look.Dr. Yolandra Hancock joins us to talk about covid. Health officials fear that people will have difficulty distinguishing between covid symptoms and those of the flu and the common cold. Also, President Biden pledges 100 million dollars to attract medical workers and we discuss the latest news about the jab.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist and podcaster, and Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net & CounterPunch and the author of "Danger to Society: Against Vaccine Passports," come together to talk politics. A tech company has mounted a laser-guided rifle on a robot dog and observers are concerned that it could be used for domestic oppression. Also, Israel is destroying a historic Muslim cemetery, the House passed a temporary debt limit extension, and the CIA plot to assassinate Julian Assange may affect his upcoming hearing.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, come together to discuss the latest news. Observers are questioning West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin's loyalties as it is revealed that he accepted 1.5 million dollars from corporate interests who oppose the Biden agenda. Also, a Black Louisiana State Trooper who spoke out about police brutality may be fired, a robot dog has a laser rifle, and a US marine who pled guilty to disrespecting senior officers has pled guilty and is being sentenced.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

