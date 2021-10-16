Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/watch-three-chinese-taikonauts-blast-off-for-six-month-stay-on-new-tiangong-space-station-1089961398.html
Watch: Three Chinese Taikonauts Blast Off for Six-Month Stay on New Tiangong Space Station
Watch: Three Chinese Taikonauts Blast Off for Six-Month Stay on New Tiangong Space Station
China’s eighth manned space mission blasted off a few minutes after midnight on Saturday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T00:53+0000
2021-10-16T00:51+0000
china
rocket launch
tech
long march rocket
manned spaceflights
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/10/1089961204_0:21:1253:726_1920x0_80_0_0_e86d062cff96116990e21ff766b729a6.jpg
"Please rest assured that we will definitely succeed in this mission," mission commander Zhai Zhigang told mission officials before blastoff. He was accompanied by taikonauts Ye Guangfu and Wang Yaping, the latter of whom will be the first Chinese woman to live on the new space station, which was placed in orbit in April.However, it won’t be Wang’s first trip to a space station: she also visited China’s prototype space lab Tiangong-1 for two weeks in 2013, onboard the Shenzhou 10 mission, according to Space.com. The website also noted that Zhai conducted China’s first-ever spacewalk in 2008 on the Shenzhou 7 mission, and that this is Ye’s first time in space.A Long March 2F rocket lifted them off the Earth in footage published on social media.The late-night launch was made to coincide with Tiangong passing over the launch center, so as to minimize rocket fuel use. However, it also made their docking maneuver more difficult. The Shenzhou (Divine Vessel) 13 spacecraft successfully docked with Tiangong about seven hours later, employing the same automatic docking system used by Shenzhou 12 and Tianzhou 3.The core module of the Tiangong (heavenly palace} space station, named Tianhe (Harmony of the Heavens), was placed in orbit in April. Decked out with numerous module ports, when fully formed by the end of next year, the space station will contain several labs, crew quarters, and a telescope. It will also be able to receive unmanned Tianzhou (Heavenly Vessel) resupply craft, which can launch from Earth and dock with the space station remotely.After Shenzhou 13, assembling Tiangong will require two more crewed missions - Shenzhou 14 and 15 - two Tianzhou cargo craft, and two more large modules will have to be lifted into orbit, which are named Mengtian (Dreaming of the Heavens) and Wentian (Quest for the Heavens).Tiangong will be about the size of Russia’s Mir space station, which was the largest man-made object in space before being deorbited in 2001, but still just one-fifth the mass of the International Space Station today.The first taikonauts to visit the station paid it a three-month visit to test everything out, get things up and running, and sort out the contents of several supply craft sent ahead of them. Their mission also included spacewalks and a live television chat with Chinese President Xi Jingping before returning to Earth late last month.China Manned Space Agency spokesman Lin Xiqiang told reporters that, as per the space agency’s standard practice, the already-assembled Shenzhou 14 spacecraft will be kept at hand and a Long March 2F rocket placed on standby in case of an emergency in space.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/10/1089961204_81:0:1210:847_1920x0_80_0_0_0a685373752e6346e7f06a0fd2c08022.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, rocket launch, tech, long march rocket, manned spaceflights

Watch: Three Chinese Taikonauts Blast Off for Six-Month Stay on New Tiangong Space Station

00:53 GMT 16.10.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINSThe Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, launches at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 16, 2021.
The Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, launches at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
China’s eighth manned space mission blasted off a few minutes after midnight on Saturday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, ferrying three taikonauts up to the new Tiangong space station for a six-month-long mission.
"Please rest assured that we will definitely succeed in this mission," mission commander Zhai Zhigang told mission officials before blastoff. He was accompanied by taikonauts Ye Guangfu and Wang Yaping, the latter of whom will be the first Chinese woman to live on the new space station, which was placed in orbit in April.
However, it won’t be Wang’s first trip to a space station: she also visited China’s prototype space lab Tiangong-1 for two weeks in 2013, onboard the Shenzhou 10 mission, according to Space.com. The website also noted that Zhai conducted China’s first-ever spacewalk in 2008 on the Shenzhou 7 mission, and that this is Ye’s first time in space.
"I feel very proud," Ye said at a presser prior to the launch. "For me personally, this is a great challenge, but I have every confidence to complete this mission successfully.”
A Long March 2F rocket lifted them off the Earth in footage published on social media.
The late-night launch was made to coincide with Tiangong passing over the launch center, so as to minimize rocket fuel use. However, it also made their docking maneuver more difficult. The Shenzhou (Divine Vessel) 13 spacecraft successfully docked with Tiangong about seven hours later, employing the same automatic docking system used by Shenzhou 12 and Tianzhou 3.
The core module of the Tiangong (heavenly palace} space station, named Tianhe (Harmony of the Heavens), was placed in orbit in April. Decked out with numerous module ports, when fully formed by the end of next year, the space station will contain several labs, crew quarters, and a telescope. It will also be able to receive unmanned Tianzhou (Heavenly Vessel) resupply craft, which can launch from Earth and dock with the space station remotely.
© REUTERS / CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINSA general view of the Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, before its launch at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 15, 2021.
A general view of the Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, before its launch at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
A general view of the Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, before its launch at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 15, 2021.
© REUTERS / CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS
© REUTERS / CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINSThe Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, launches at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 16, 2021.
The Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, launches at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 16, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
The Long March-2F Y13 rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-13 spacecraft and three astronauts in China's second crewed mission to build its own space station, launches at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center near Jiuquan, Gansu province, China October 16, 2021.
© REUTERS / CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS
After Shenzhou 13, assembling Tiangong will require two more crewed missions - Shenzhou 14 and 15 - two Tianzhou cargo craft, and two more large modules will have to be lifted into orbit, which are named Mengtian (Dreaming of the Heavens) and Wentian (Quest for the Heavens).
Tiangong will be about the size of Russia’s Mir space station, which was the largest man-made object in space before being deorbited in 2001, but still just one-fifth the mass of the International Space Station today.
The first taikonauts to visit the station paid it a three-month visit to test everything out, get things up and running, and sort out the contents of several supply craft sent ahead of them. Their mission also included spacewalks and a live television chat with Chinese President Xi Jingping before returning to Earth late last month.
Shenzhou 12 was by far the longest Chinese manned mission in space, but Shenzhou 13 is set to double that record, with Zhai, Wang and Ye zipping around the Earth for the next six months.
China Manned Space Agency spokesman Lin Xiqiang told reporters that, as per the space agency’s standard practice, the already-assembled Shenzhou 14 spacecraft will be kept at hand and a Long March 2F rocket placed on standby in case of an emergency in space.
300000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:53 GMTWatch: Three Chinese Taikonauts Blast Off for Six-Month Stay on New Tiangong Space Station
YesterdayNeither Russia Nor US Satisfied With Current State of Relations - Russian Deputy PM
YesterdayNASA Adviser Quits After Agency Keeps Telescope Named After Official Who Backed Anti-LGBTQ Campaigns
YesterdayUK Police Declare Stabbing Death of Sir David Amess a 'Terrorist Incident'
YesterdayReports Show ‘Significant Progress’ in California Oil Spill Cleanup Work - Unified Command
YesterdayUS Capitol Police Officer Indicted for Aiding Self-Identified Rioter, Obstructing January 6 Probe
YesterdayBelgium to Create Artificial Island for Wind Energy Production - Energy Minister
YesterdayExclusion of Myanmar From ASEAN Summit 'Perfectly Appropriate' Step – US State Dept.
YesterdayBig Businesses Side With Biden Over Abbott on Vaccine Mandates
YesterdayEU Parliament's Chair of Afghan Affairs Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Action
YesterdayUS Military: Claim That American Destroyer Threatened to Violate Russia's Maritime Border 'False'
YesterdayBritish Media Angered by Netflix's Low Corporation Tax Payments
YesterdayBelarus Designates Telegram Channel of Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya as 'Extremist'
YesterdayIMF Warns Pandemic’s ‘Continued Grip’ Could Widen Gap in Rich, Poor Nations’ Recovery
YesterdayPompeo: ‘America Will Be Diminished’ Under Biden’s ‘Risky’ Foreign Policy
YesterdayDental Discoveries: Study of Ancient Teeth Debunks Belief First Americans Came From Japan
Yesterday'Not Into Golden Showers': Trump Shoots Down 'Pee Tape' Allegations at GOP Retreat, Says Media
YesterdayTurkish Military Convoy Targeted in IED Attack Outside Idlib, Injuries Reported
YesterdayPorn Actresses Sued Over 'Highly Salient Scandal' Sparked by Alleged Bestiality Tweets, Media Says
YesterdayChina Engaging in Major Construction at Airbases Near Taiwan, Satellite Snaps Appear to Show