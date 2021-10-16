https://sputniknews.com/20211016/watch-shark-biting-alligator-as-it-floats-near-dock-enjoying-sunny-day-1089945961.html

Watch Shark Biting Alligator as It Floats Near Dock Enjoying Sunny Day

Watch Shark Biting Alligator as It Floats Near Dock Enjoying Sunny Day

According to media reports, onlookers were throwing fish into the water to feed the alligator when a shark appeared nearby and started circling the gator. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-16T04:30+0000

2021-10-16T04:30+0000

2021-10-16T04:30+0000

shark

videoclub

alligator

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107538/74/1075387468_0:49:1024:625_1920x0_80_0_0_44d0dec183d78afe06413da7c588dd7c.jpg

A video has been doing the rounds on social media recently, showing an alligator floating in the sun near a dock in South Carolina before getting nipped on the foot by a shark.Cory Conlon, a tourist who made the video, reportedly said that he had noticed the reptile swimming close to a dock while onlookers were throwing fish into the water to feed the alligator. Suddenly, the shark approached the reptile and attacked it on the foot. The gator's reaction was surprisingly calm...

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

shark, videoclub, alligator