Virginia Public School Systems Promoting Porn in Classrooms for 12 Year Olds

11:36 GMT 16.10.2021
Virginia Public School Systems Promoting Porn In Classrooms For 12 Year Olds
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about the closing window for the US to take military action against China, the firefight that occurred on the streets of Beirut, and horrifically graphic sex comic books featuring uncensored pornography being totally accessible to children in schools.
Guests:
Carl Zha- Host of the Silk and Steel Podcast | Is the USA Pivoting to War with China?
Laith Marouf - Award-winning multimedia producer and media policy and law consultant | Fighting Breaks Out on the Streets of Beirut
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik News analyst and host of The Back Story | Gay Sex School Curriculum For Kids
In the first hour, Carl Zha joined the show to talk about the tensions rising between the US and China, and what it could take to bring the two countries to war with each other. Carl believes the US aggression is because there is a very narrow window that the US can use to take down China, otherwise they will out shadow the states within a couple decades.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Laith Marouf for a discussion on how the actions of a judge in Beirut has caused such a divide between people in Lebanon. The firing on an unarmed crowd in Beirut sparked a firefight that has the ability to grow into a greater Lebanon, and Middle Eastern problem.
In the third hour, Lee Stranahan joined the conversation to talk about the graphic, pornographic picture books allowed and promoted in Virginia public schools, available for children to view as young as 12 years old. Lee also talked about the differences between alt and mainstream media, especially regarding their coverage of Donald Trump and Julian Assange.
