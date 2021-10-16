Venezuelan Government to Suspend Negotiations With Opposition Over Extradition of Alex Saab to US

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez announced on Saturday that Venezuela would be suspending this weekend's upcoming negotiations with the opposition after the same-day extradition of Saab, an envoy of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Rodriguez, who heads the Venezuelan government's negotiating team, said that officials would not be attending talks scheduled to begin on Sunday, according to Reuters. Flight Aware data showed that an aircraft owned by the US Department of Justice took off from Cape Verde on Saturday around 4:53 p.m. local time. As of this article's publication, the flight has not landed. Maduro's government has panned the extradition as a "kidnapping" and vowed to take further action. DETAILS TO FOLLOW
Earlier Saturday, Alex Saab, a Colombian-born Venezuelan national with business ties to the Venezuelan food distribution and subsidies program, was placed on a US Department of Justice-chartered flight to the US, where he faces money laundering charges. Saab had remained in Cape Verde for some sixteen months after he was detained by authorities.
Information Minister Freddy Ñañez tweeted on Saturday that the extradition"also attempts to derail the development of the negotiations" between the Venezuelan government and the opposition in Mexico City, Mexico.