Unions Threaten to Strike Over UK Plans to 'Undercut' Business by Easing Rules For EU Hauliers
Prompted by concerns about deliveries of food, fuel, etc. in the run-up to Christmas, the UK government has addressed the shortage of heavy goods vehicle (HGV)... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
Amid log-jammed ports and increasingly empty shop shelves amid panic buying, the UK government is facing a new crisis as trade union bosses are threatening ministers with mass walkouts over plans to lure more foreign HGV drivers into the country, reported The Times. Union leaders have been “appalled” by a decision to extend so-called “cabotage” rules to allow overseas drivers to make “unlimited journeys” in two-week blocks at “low rates”. The proposals, set out in a consultation launched on 14 October, were aimed at warding off shortages triggered by a shortfall of HGV drivers. Current rules limit non-UK-based companies to making a maximum of two trips in the UK within a week. Furthermore, temporary visas were introduced for 5,000 lorry drivers to work in the UK.The National union Unite is said to be preparing a possible strike for UK HGV drivers, who have slammed the government’s proposed move as risking British businesses being “undercut” by cheaper foreign companies. Unite's new leader Sharon Graham added that the treatment of UK drivers was “nothing short of a disgrace.” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, however, downplayed threats of strike, telling the BBC: “We're not in the seventies, where there was a big unionised block of lorry drivers.” According to the Daily Mail, Unite's representation in the haulier industry is at under 15 percent of all drivers. ‘Outsourcing’ Haulage While acknowledging that the measure will help deal with the crisis in lorry driver’s availability, it will “undermine the work being done to provide long-term solutions”, such as pay and conditions, stated the Road Haulage Association. Rod McKenzie, RHA managing director, said: RHA warned that the proposal “outsources the whole haulage activity – tax, safety regulation, national insurance obligations are all controlled outside the UK when cabotage is unfettered in the way proposed by Government.” McKenzie added: If approved, the plans, according to Grant Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport, would come into force before the end of the year and last for six months. Supply Chain Crisis The news comes as people in the UK were facing concerns that supplies of toys, electrical goods and other products will be disrupted by the bottlenecks at UK ports, like Felixstowe, which handles more than a third (36%) of UK container freight. Retail leaders were cited as warning that a shortfall of more than 100,000 qualified lorry drivers in the UK, due to a combination of Covid, Brexit and other factors, impacted the ability to carry loads from docks around the coast. Richard Ballantyne, chief executive of the British Port Association was cited as saying:To add to the grim forecasts, the British Retail Consortium said there are “clear signs” the current plethora of problems was “starting to filter through to consumer prices”.
