'Two-Word Vulgarism': Anti-Biden Graffiti Spotted in POTUS' Home State

While it's so far not clear who is responsible for the act of vandalism, the state police can press charges if the suspects are found. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

Obscene graffiti aimed at the current US President Joe Biden appeared this week on concrete barriers along Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania, The Morning Call reports.According to the media outlet, the graffiti, “consisting of a two-word vulgarism rendered in large black letters,” was painted near a sign directing drivers to the recently renamed President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Expressway into downtown Scranton, Biden’s hometown.This act of vandalism supposedly occurred “sometime late on Wednesday or early Thursday,” with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation moving painting over the graffiti on Thursday.PAhomepage adds that state police can press charges if the suspect or suspects are found. Earlier this year, chants of "F**k Joe Biden" were heard being shouted at several college football games in the United States.

