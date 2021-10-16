Registration was successful!
International
'Two-Word Vulgarism': Anti-Biden Graffiti Spotted in POTUS' Home State
'Two-Word Vulgarism': Anti-Biden Graffiti Spotted in POTUS' Home State
While it's so far not clear who is responsible for the act of vandalism, the state police can press charges if the suspects are found. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
Obscene graffiti aimed at the current US President Joe Biden appeared this week on concrete barriers along Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania, The Morning Call reports.According to the media outlet, the graffiti, “consisting of a two-word vulgarism rendered in large black letters,” was painted near a sign directing drivers to the recently renamed President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Expressway into downtown Scranton, Biden’s hometown.This act of vandalism supposedly occurred “sometime late on Wednesday or early Thursday,” with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation moving painting over the graffiti on Thursday.PAhomepage adds that state police can press charges if the suspect or suspects are found. Earlier this year, chants of "F**k Joe Biden" were heard being shouted at several college football games in the United States.
Great. Now the Democrats will start Highway Insurrection" proceedings which will last a year. No expense will be too great to catch and punish the insurrectionist!
18:51 GMT 16.10.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden clears his throat as he delivers remarks on the economy during a speech in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
Andrei Dergalin
While it's so far not clear who is responsible for the act of vandalism, the state police can press charges if the suspects are found.
Obscene graffiti aimed at the current US President Joe Biden appeared this week on concrete barriers along Interstate 81 in Pennsylvania, The Morning Call reports.
According to the media outlet, the graffiti, “consisting of a two-word vulgarism rendered in large black letters,” was painted near a sign directing drivers to the recently renamed President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Expressway into downtown Scranton, Biden’s hometown.
This act of vandalism supposedly occurred “sometime late on Wednesday or early Thursday,” with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation moving painting over the graffiti on Thursday.
Apparently suggesting that the graffiti in question said “F*** Biden,” Newsweek also notes that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation told PAhomepage that it wasn’t immediately clear who the perpetrator was since there are no cameras along that stretch of the highway.
PAhomepage adds that state police can press charges if the suspect or suspects are found.
Earlier this year, chants of "F**k Joe Biden" were heard being shouted at several college football games in the United States.
Great. Now the Democrats will start Highway Insurrection" proceedings which will last a year. No expense will be too great to catch and punish the insurrectionist!
44Justice
16 October, 21:57 GMT
