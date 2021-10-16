Registration was successful!
Texas Constable Deputy Fatally Shot, Two Others Injured During 'Ambush' Outside Nightclub
Four constable deputies were on duty at a club when they went outside to address "a disturbance" that "may have been a robbery," police told ABCNews. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
news, us
15:56 GMT 16.10.2021 (Updated: 16:01 GMT 16.10.2021)
Being updated
Four constable deputies were on duty at a club when they went outside to address "a disturbance" that "may have been a robbery," police told ABCNews.