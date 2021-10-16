https://sputniknews.com/20211016/teen-with-lego-gun-triggers-police-operation-in-german-town-1089970036.html

Teen With Lego Gun Triggers Police Operation in German Town

BERLIN (Sputnik) - A gun-toting teen caused alarm in the southern German town of Lindau, prompting a police operation that identified the weapon as a Lego toy... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

A witness told the police he saw a young man in camouflage fatigues running up and down the street on Friday with what appeared to be a rifle.It was not immediately clear whether the gun was real. Police sent patrol cars and federal officers who determined that the weapon was made of Lego bricks. The 15-year-old faces a fine.

