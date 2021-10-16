Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: NASA's Lucy Mission Blasts Off to Examine Trojan Asteroids
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/teen-with-lego-gun-triggers-police-operation-in-german-town-1089970036.html
Teen With Lego Gun Triggers Police Operation in German Town
Teen With Lego Gun Triggers Police Operation in German Town
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A gun-toting teen caused alarm in the southern German town of Lindau, prompting a police operation that identified the weapon as a Lego toy... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T12:04+0000
2021-10-16T12:04+0000
lego
germany
police
weapon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089280846_0:0:1501:844_1920x0_80_0_0_579c8757244eeae0bcd2b6508b23a4e7.jpg
A witness told the police he saw a young man in camouflage fatigues running up and down the street on Friday with what appeared to be a rifle.It was not immediately clear whether the gun was real. Police sent patrol cars and federal officers who determined that the weapon was made of Lego bricks. The 15-year-old faces a fine.
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/1089280846_0:0:1333:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_bdf2b70e28796915190ccd4ceac774ac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lego, germany, police, weapon

Teen With Lego Gun Triggers Police Operation in German Town

12:04 GMT 16.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Dirk Vorderstraße / German police car
German police car - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Dirk Vorderstraße /
Subscribe
BERLIN (Sputnik) - A gun-toting teen caused alarm in the southern German town of Lindau, prompting a police operation that identified the weapon as a Lego toy, Bavarian police said Saturday.
A witness told the police he saw a young man in camouflage fatigues running up and down the street on Friday with what appeared to be a rifle.
It was not immediately clear whether the gun was real. Police sent patrol cars and federal officers who determined that the weapon was made of Lego bricks. The 15-year-old faces a fine.
011000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:54 GMTRussia Records Record Domestic Gas Consumption Amid Europe’s Supply Shortages
12:04 GMTTeen With Lego Gun Triggers Police Operation in German Town
12:01 GMTMachete-Wielding Man Injures Four People in Canada's Calgary
11:38 GMTRussian Deputy Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Repetition of Energy Crisis in Europe
11:24 GMTNorth Korean Website Slams 'Squid Game' as Showing 'Hell-Like Horror Where Only Money Matters'
11:07 GMTDeath Toll From Kandahar Mosque Bombing Rises to 63
11:02 GMTFrench Politician: US Has Moral and Legal Obligation to Unblock Afghan Assets & Let the Nation Be
10:59 GMT‘Killed Serving the People’: UK Media Shows Rare Display of Cross-Party Unity in Tribute to Dead MP
10:50 GMTIs Russia in Danger of Running Out of Gold Deposits?
09:08 GMTUS-Greek Bases Pact Signals Bid to Pressure Turkey, Dominate East Mediterranean
09:02 GMTAustrians Invited to Presidential Palace for COVID-19 Shots
09:00 GMTNASA's Lucy Mission Blasts Off to Examine Trojan Asteroids
09:00 GMTPremier League: Five Biggest Games of Matchweek Eight
08:55 GMTUK Police Ordered to Immediately Review MPs' Security Arrangements After Fatal David Amess Stabbing
08:30 GMTSeveral Dead and Dozens Injured: What Was Behind Thursday's Bloody Events in Lebanon?
07:33 GMTISS Crew Was Woken Up by Siren at Night
07:16 GMTAnother Day, Another Blunder: Psaki to ‘Choose Words More Carefully’ After Ethics Watchdog Complaint
07:12 GMTNetflix Fires Organiser of Trans Employee Walkout for Leaking Internal Documents, Reports Say
06:08 GMTFour Indian Paramilitary Personnel Injured in Blast at Raipur Railway Station
05:59 GMTBiden Admits He Will Have to 'Build Back Better' With Less, Is ‘Not Going to Get $3.5 Trillion’