Syria Accuses Israel of Killing Head of Cabinet's Golan Affairs Office - Reports
Syria Accuses Israel of Killing Head of Cabinet’s Golan Affairs Office - Reports
CAIRO, October 17 (Sputnik) - The Syrian government has accused the Israeli military of shooting dead Midhat Saleh al-Saleh, the head of the office of the... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
"The cabinet offers its deepest and sincerest condolences to the Syrian people and to the family and relatives of the martyr," SANA quoted the cabinet as saying on Saturday.According to the state-run news agency, Saleh was shot dead on Saturday in Quneitra near the occupied city of Majdal Shams, by an Israeli soldier.Saleh had spent 12 years in jail in Israel until his release in 1997. He then fled to Syria where he served as a member of the Syrian parliament.
The jews in palestine are nothing but criminals with murder theft and deceit as the most prominent genome and since crimes must be addressed, the jews must be evicted from palestine and sent on to their everlasting diaspora, replete with persecution and pogroms!
Syria Accuses Israel of Killing Head of Cabinet’s Golan Affairs Office - Reports

23:03 GMT 16.10.2021
CAIRO, October 17 (Sputnik) - The Syrian government has accused the Israeli military of shooting dead Midhat Saleh al-Saleh, the head of the office of the occupied Syrian Golan affairs at the Syrian cabinet, the state-run SANA news agency reports.
"The cabinet offers its deepest and sincerest condolences to the Syrian people and to the family and relatives of the martyr," SANA quoted the cabinet as saying on Saturday.
According to the state-run news agency, Saleh was shot dead on Saturday in Quneitra near the occupied city of Majdal Shams, by an Israeli soldier.
Saleh had spent 12 years in jail in Israel until his release in 1997. He then fled to Syria where he served as a member of the Syrian parliament.
The jews in palestine are nothing but criminals with murder theft and deceit as the most prominent genome and since crimes must be addressed, the jews must be evicted from palestine and sent on to their everlasting diaspora, replete with persecution and pogroms!
mmandrake
17 October, 02:24 GMT
