International
Supreme Elders
Supreme Elders
The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States was established in April with the goal of presenting a report that details valid... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
A commission established by the US President Joe Biden recently issued draft materials regarding a potential reform of the US Supreme Court; however, it stopped short of making its recommendations.The Thursday report detailed that the 36-member commission was effectively split on whether the court needed to be expanded, but did indicate that it favored implementing term limits on justices.It was also highlighted that Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer have previously explained the "benefits of term limits."The commission is expected to meet with Biden on Friday, with a final report expected to be filed in mid-November.
joe biden, supreme court, term limits

Supreme Elders

02:28 GMT 16.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ted RallSupreme Elders
Supreme Elders - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
The Presidential Commission on the Supreme Court of the United States was established in April with the goal of presenting a report that details valid arguments on reforming the high court. Its establishment comes as Democrats have largely sought to redirect the bench back to the left, as it presently holds a 6-3 conservative majority.
A commission established by the US President Joe Biden recently issued draft materials regarding a potential reform of the US Supreme Court; however, it stopped short of making its recommendations.
The Thursday report detailed that the 36-member commission was effectively split on whether the court needed to be expanded, but did indicate that it favored implementing term limits on justices.

"Among the proposals for reforming the Supreme Court, term limits for Supreme Court justices appear to enjoy the most widespread and bipartisan support," the paper said.

"A bipartisan group of experienced Supreme Court practitioners who testified before the commission concluded that an 18-year term limit 'warrants serious consideration.'"

It was also highlighted that Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. and Justices Elena Kagan and Stephen Breyer have previously explained the "benefits of term limits."
The commission is expected to meet with Biden on Friday, with a final report expected to be filed in mid-November.
