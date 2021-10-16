https://sputniknews.com/20211016/share-of-russians-with-covid-19-immunity-up-to-45-1089972386.html

Share of Russians With COVID-19 Immunity Up to 45%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some 45% of Russian adults have COVID-19 antibodies after being vaccinated against or exposed to the viral disease, the national coronavirus... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

"The level of herd immunity in Russia stands at 45%," a statement read.Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, a former health chief, said that share should be at 80% to ensure indirect population protection against COVID-19. The share of Moscow’s population with coronavirus protection is at 61%.More than 51 million adults in the country of 144 million have received the first dose of the vaccine, with more than 47.5 million receiving both shots of a two-component vaccine or one shot of Sputnik Light.

