'Sensational' Remains Buried by Ancient Vesuvius Eruption Discovered at Herculaneum
‘Sensational’ Remains Buried by Ancient Vesuvius Eruption Discovered at Herculaneum
Italian archaeologists working in the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum have made a "sensational discovery". 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
Archaeologists examining the remains of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum, an ancient Roman town which was close to Pompeii and shared its fate, have discovered a partially destroyed skeleton of a man buried by the 79 AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius, according to The Guardian.A man aged 40-45 died before he could reach the water in which he hoped to find shelter. A wave of volcanic ash and gases overtook the inhabitant of the ancient city just a few steps from the seashore.Italian Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini has already called the find a "sensational discovery", according to RaiNews.Excavations at Herculaneum have been going on for the past 25 years. Herculaneum, along with Pompeii, is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.
'Sensational' Remains Buried by Ancient Vesuvius Eruption Discovered at Herculaneum

05:45 GMT 16.10.2021
Pompeii
© AP Photo / Salvatore Laporta
Maxim Minaev
Italian archaeologists working in the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum have made a "sensational discovery".
Archaeologists examining the remains of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum, an ancient Roman town which was close to Pompeii and shared its fate, have discovered a partially destroyed skeleton of a man buried by the 79 AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius, according to The Guardian.
A man aged 40-45 died before he could reach the water in which he hoped to find shelter. A wave of volcanic ash and gases overtook the inhabitant of the ancient city just a few steps from the seashore.
Italian Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini has already called the find a "sensational discovery", according to RaiNews.

“The last moments here were instantaneous, but terrible,” Francesco Sirano, the director of Herculaneum archaeological park, said, as quoted by the Italian news agency Ansa.

Excavations at Herculaneum have been going on for the past 25 years. Herculaneum, along with Pompeii, is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.
