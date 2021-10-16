https://sputniknews.com/20211016/sensational-remains-buried-by-ancient-vesuvius-eruption-discovered-at-herculaneum-1089963864.html

‘Sensational’ Remains Buried by Ancient Vesuvius Eruption Discovered at Herculaneum

16.10.2021

Archaeologists examining the remains of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum, an ancient Roman town which was close to Pompeii and shared its fate, have discovered a partially destroyed skeleton of a man buried by the 79 AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius, according to The Guardian.A man aged 40-45 died before he could reach the water in which he hoped to find shelter. A wave of volcanic ash and gases overtook the inhabitant of the ancient city just a few steps from the seashore.Italian Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini has already called the find a "sensational discovery", according to RaiNews.Excavations at Herculaneum have been going on for the past 25 years. Herculaneum, along with Pompeii, is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

