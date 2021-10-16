https://sputniknews.com/20211016/roscosmos-russian-spacecraft-with-film-crew-to-land-one-minute-ahead-of-schedule-1089971412.html

Roscosmos: Russian Spacecraft With Film Crew to Land One Minute Ahead of Schedule

Roscosmos: Russian Spacecraft With Film Crew to Land One Minute Ahead of Schedule

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft named after Yuri Gagarin carrying the film crew will land a minute earlier than previously scheduled, Russian... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-16T13:30+0000

2021-10-16T13:30+0000

2021-10-16T13:30+0000

russia

iss

soyuz ms

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107065/16/1070651672_1:0:1279:719_1920x0_80_0_0_259c93f9949620bee0b3c4ac27684016.jpg

The landing was initially scheduled for 07:36 Moscow time (04:36 GMT) 146 kilometres (91 miles) southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezqazghan."According to the updated data of the mission control centre... undocking is expected at 04:14 Moscow time ... and the landing of the descent vehicle at 07:35:42 Moscow time 148 kilometres southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan," the agency said in a statement.Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on October 5 to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge." The mission was headed by cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, iss, soyuz ms