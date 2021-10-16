Registration was successful!
Roscosmos: Russian Spacecraft With Film Crew to Land One Minute Ahead of Schedule

13:30 GMT 16.10.2021
CC0 / / The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft
The Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
CC0 / /
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft named after Yuri Gagarin carrying the film crew will land a minute earlier than previously scheduled, Russian state space agency Roscosmos said on Saturday.
The landing was initially scheduled for 07:36 Moscow time (04:36 GMT) 146 kilometres (91 miles) southeast of the Kazakh city of Zhezqazghan.
"According to the updated data of the mission control centre... undocking is expected at 04:14 Moscow time ... and the landing of the descent vehicle at 07:35:42 Moscow time 148 kilometres southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan," the agency said in a statement.
Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko arrived at the International Space Station (ISS) on October 5 to shoot the first professional feature film in space, titled "The Challenge."
The mission was headed by cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov.
