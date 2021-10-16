https://sputniknews.com/20211016/robert-durst-on-ventilator-battling-covid-19-amid-life-sentence-lawyer-says-1089977242.html

Robert Durst on Ventilator Battling COVID-19, Amid Life Sentence, Lawyer Says

Durst, 78, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for the 2000 murder of his friend, Susan Berman, in a slaying possibly tied to his missing... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

Robert A. Durst has been placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 — days after being sentenced to life in prison for murder, his lawyer said Saturday."He looked awful Thursday, worst I’ve ever seen him. He was having difficulty breathing, he was having difficulty speaking."Durst's attorney said he believes Durst has been vaccinated against COVID-19, but could not provide details on whether he had received any booster shot against the virus.Durst was admitted Friday evening to a USC Medical Center in Los Angeles according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate locator.Westchester County prosecutors are expected to select a grand jury within weeks to examine evidence on the case against Durst in his first wife’s disappearance.

