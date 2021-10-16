Robert Durst on Ventilator Battling COVID-19, Amid Life Sentence, Lawyer Says

Robert A. Durst has been placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 — days after being sentenced to life in prison for murder, his lawyer said Saturday."He looked awful Thursday, worst I’ve ever seen him. He was having difficulty breathing, he was having difficulty speaking."Durst's attorney said he believes Durst has been vaccinated against COVID-19, but could not provide details on whether he had received any booster shot against the virus.Durst was admitted Friday evening to a USC Medical Center in Los Angeles according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate locator.Westchester County prosecutors are expected to select a grand jury within weeks to examine evidence on the case against Durst in his first wife’s disappearance.
Durst, 78, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday for the 2000 murder of his friend, Susan Berman, in a slaying possibly tied to his missing wife. The millionaire and former real estate heir was in “very bad condition” during the sentencing hearing, according to his lead defense attorney, Dick DeGuerin.
Robert A. Durst has been placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 — days after being sentenced to life in prison for murder, his lawyer said Saturday.
“All we know he’s tested positive for Covid-19, he’s in hospital and on a ventilator," DeGuerin reportedly told NBC News on a phone call.
"He looked awful Thursday, worst I’ve ever seen him. He was having difficulty breathing, he was having difficulty speaking."
Durst's attorney said he believes Durst has been vaccinated against COVID-19, but could not provide details on whether he had received any booster shot against the virus.