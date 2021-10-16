Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Gather for New Round of Anti-Government Protests in Paris
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/probe-launched-after-up-to-600-inmates-riot-at-max-security-prison-in-vladikavkaz-russia-1089973162.html
Probe Launched After up to 600 Inmates Riot at Max Security Prison in Vladikavkaz, Russia
Probe Launched After up to 600 Inmates Riot at Max Security Prison in Vladikavkaz, Russia
On 15 October, the Investigative Committee for North Ossetia reported that a riot had broken out in a correctional colony in Vladikavkaz – it was provoked by... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T14:46+0000
2021-10-16T14:46+0000
north ossetia
vladikavkaz
prison riot
news
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107787/14/1077871480_0:292:2601:1755_1920x0_80_0_0_c4ce203fd8a92ef2ad083e0c559a380e.jpg
Officers from Rosgvardiya (Russia's National Guard) and the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) have suppressed a riot at "No. 1" maximum security penal colony in Vladikavkaz, the capital of the Russian republic of North Ossetia. According to the Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for North Ossetia, cited by Russian and regional media, a probe has been launched. According to various sources, around 200-600 convicts took part in "mass riots accompanied by pogroms and the destruction of property."On Friday, FSIN was cited by several media outlets saying that the riot started after two inmates refused to obey "planned search activities" and "provoked other prisoners."After arriving on the scene, special forces officers reportedly restored order. No one was seriously hurt during the melee, said Tamerlan Tsgoev, ombudsman for human rights in North Ossetia, in an interview with the Ossetia-Iriston TV channel. According to inmates cited by Telegram channel Mash Gor, three convicts sustained injuries.
north ossetia
vladikavkaz
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107787/14/1077871480_0:49:2601:1999_1920x0_80_0_0_a045df37e546dc49b7898dd85199bb04.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
north ossetia, vladikavkaz, prison riot, news, russia

Probe Launched After up to 600 Inmates Riot at Max Security Prison in Vladikavkaz, Russia

14:46 GMT 16.10.2021
CC0 / / Prison bars
Prison bars - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
On 15 October, the Investigative Committee for North Ossetia reported that a riot had broken out in a correctional colony in Vladikavkaz – it was provoked by two convicts hold up in punishment cells.
Officers from Rosgvardiya (Russia's National Guard) and the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) have suppressed a riot at "No. 1" maximum security penal colony in Vladikavkaz, the capital of the Russian republic of North Ossetia.
According to the Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for North Ossetia, cited by Russian and regional media, a probe has been launched. According to various sources, around 200-600 convicts took part in "mass riots accompanied by pogroms and the destruction of property."
© Photo : PixabayPrison
Prison - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
Prison
© Photo : Pixabay
On Friday, FSIN was cited by several media outlets saying that the riot started after two inmates refused to obey "planned search activities" and "provoked other prisoners."
After arriving on the scene, special forces officers reportedly restored order. No one was seriously hurt during the melee, said Tamerlan Tsgoev, ombudsman for human rights in North Ossetia, in an interview with the Ossetia-Iriston TV channel. According to inmates cited by Telegram channel Mash Gor, three convicts sustained injuries.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:46 GMTProbe Launched After up to 600 Inmates Riot at Max Security Prison in Vladikavkaz, Russia
14:30 GMTEvidence of Hunter & Joe Biden's Shady Conduct Continues to Pile Up, But Nobody Cares, Analyst Says
14:23 GMTMore Than Just a Coffee Shop: Ex-CIA Agent Says Spies Use Starbucks to Meet Handlers
14:07 GMT'They Found the Island in Lost': Triangular Feature on Digital Map Baffles Netizens
14:03 GMTF-22s, F-35s Nearly Collided While Looking for Raptor That Crashed From ‘Improper Washing’
13:50 GMTYellow Vests Gather for New Round of Anti-Government Protests in Paris
13:46 GMTShare of Russians With COVID-19 Immunity Up to 45%
13:33 GMTFrench Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Slain Teacher Samuel Paty
13:30 GMTRoscosmos: Russian Spacecraft With Film Crew to Land One Minute Ahead of Schedule
13:03 GMTDalit Man Lynched, Tortured at Farmers' Protest Site for Desecrating Holy Book, Accused Surrenders
13:03 GMTUnions Threaten to Strike Over UK Plans to 'Undercut' Business by Easing Rules For EU Hauliers
12:54 GMTRussia Reports Record Domestic Gas Consumption Amid Europe’s Supply Shortages
12:04 GMTTeen With Lego Gun Triggers Police Operation in German Town
12:01 GMTMachete-Wielding Man Injures Four People in Canada's Calgary
11:38 GMTRussian Deputy Prime Minister Not Ruling Out Repetition of Energy Crisis in Europe
11:24 GMTNorth Korean Website Slams 'Squid Game' as Showing 'Hell-Like Horror Where Only Money Matters'
11:07 GMTDeath Toll From Kandahar Mosque Bombing Rises to 63
11:02 GMTFrench Politician: US Has Moral and Legal Obligation to Unblock Afghan Assets & Let the Nation Be
10:59 GMT‘Killed Serving the People’: UK Media Shows Rare Display of Cross-Party Unity in Tribute to Dead MP
10:50 GMTIs Russia in Danger of Running Out of Gold Deposits?