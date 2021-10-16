Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: NASA's Lucy Mission Blasts Off to Examine Trojan Asteroids
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/premier-league-five-biggest-games-of-matchweek-eight-1089961033.html
Premier League: Five Biggest Games of Matchweek Eight
Premier League: Five Biggest Games of Matchweek Eight
After the international break saw a new Nations’ League champion be crowned, star players complained about fixture congestion, and the Premier League clubs are... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T09:00+0000
2021-10-16T09:00+0000
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
english premier league
west ham
arsenal f.c
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089681319_0:0:2233:1256_1920x0_80_0_0_ebbaca97a62be9a2b17ee77512c96048.jpg
5. Southampton v LeedsSouthampton v Leeds is not your typical bottom-of-the-table clash. Both Southampton and Leeds feature high-octane presses and give up goals galore. While their offenses have been less sterling, Leeds have seven goals and Southampton five, their expected goals suggest both teams’ attacks are better than they’ve shown. This should be an entertaining game and has the added bonus of being critical for both sides’ chances of avoiding relegation.4. Newcastle v TottenhamNothing about this match should be entertaining - Newcastle are poor and Tottenham have fluctuated between lucky and dreadful. What makes this game interesting is that Newcastle were just purchased by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund after months of negotiations. There are so many questions that this game will help answer: How will Newcastle respond to new management? How will the fans react to suddenly having limitless resources from a state that has been accused of committing human rights violations? Does anyone even care about Tottenham? This is a match where the storylines are greater than the product on the pitch.3. Everton v West HamWith all apologies to the Europa League and the Europa Conference League, European competition really means the Champions League, and both Everton and West Ham look ready to crash the top-four party. While Everton sits in fifth place and West Ham in ninth, the two sides have even more impressive metrics - Everton has the third-best expected goal differential and West Ham has the fourth. Finishing fourth will be a tall task for either side, but don’t be surprised if these are the two English representatives in the Europa League.2. Leicester City v Manchester UnitedEvery Manchester United match is must-watch entertainment. As one of the largest clubs in the world and the current employer of Cristiano Ronaldo, there’s hardly ever a dull moment. Leicester City, despite their poor start to the season, are still one of the best teams in England. This is a matchup of two strong sides with European expectations. However, the most interesting duel will be which elderly striker will give their side the edge. A 34-year-old Jamie Vardy is tied atop the Premier League goal-scoring list with six goals, whereas the 36-year-old Ronaldo has bagged three after missing the first few games of the season. They say age is just a number, but so is a goal tally. The two sides’ geriatric goal scorers could decide who walks out with three points.1. Arsenal v Crystal PalaceThe city of London has so many teams in the Premier League that it feels like there is a London derby every week. While Arsenal v Crystal Palace checks off the intra-city rivalry box, it’s Palace’s manager that makes this the weekend’s best match. Patrick Vieira, before becoming Palace’s manager, spent nine seasons at Arsenal, where he won three league titles and four FA Cups. Whenever a legend returns to face their old club, it’s always an emotional affair. However, Arsenal and Palace are two evenly matched sides, with Palace grading out as the better side in terms of goal differential and expected goal differential. If Vieira can go to Arsenal and lead Palace to a victory, he’ll cement his managerial chops and possibly get the attention of Arsenal’s board if they ever decide to move on from Mikel Arteta.
https://sputniknews.com/20211006/sportswashed-away-saudi-arabias-newcastle-united-takeover-is-almost-complete-1089725049.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/ronaldo-rescues-manchester-united-against-villarreal-but-can-he-save-their-season-1089533630.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/05/1089681319_75:0:2094:1514_1920x0_80_0_0_6b890260d3c80894b99a0cb6f5c01e8e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, english premier league, west ham, arsenal f.c

Premier League: Five Biggest Games of Matchweek Eight

09:00 GMT 16.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / OLI SCARFFManchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) shakes hands with Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo as he comes off the substitutes bench during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 2, 2021.
Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) shakes hands with Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo as he comes off the substitutes bench during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / OLI SCARFF
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
After the international break saw a new Nations’ League champion be crowned, star players complained about fixture congestion, and the Premier League clubs are still reckoning with mandatory quarantine for their Brazilian internationals. These are the Premier League’s five biggest games of matchweek eight ranked from fifth to first.

5. Southampton v Leeds

Southampton v Leeds is not your typical bottom-of-the-table clash. Both Southampton and Leeds feature high-octane presses and give up goals galore. While their offenses have been less sterling, Leeds have seven goals and Southampton five, their expected goals suggest both teams’ attacks are better than they’ve shown. This should be an entertaining game and has the added bonus of being critical for both sides’ chances of avoiding relegation.

4. Newcastle v Tottenham

Nothing about this match should be entertaining - Newcastle are poor and Tottenham have fluctuated between lucky and dreadful.
What makes this game interesting is that Newcastle were just purchased by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund after months of negotiations. There are so many questions that this game will help answer:
How will Newcastle respond to new management? How will the fans react to suddenly having limitless resources from a state that has been accused of committing human rights violations? Does anyone even care about Tottenham? This is a match where the storylines are greater than the product on the pitch.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a graduation ceremony for the 95th batch of cadets from the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 23, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.10.2021
Sportswashed Away: Saudi Arabia’s Newcastle United Takeover is Almost Complete
6 October, 23:41 GMT

3. Everton v West Ham

With all apologies to the Europa League and the Europa Conference League, European competition really means the Champions League, and both Everton and West Ham look ready to crash the top-four party.
While Everton sits in fifth place and West Ham in ninth, the two sides have even more impressive metrics - Everton has the third-best expected goal differential and West Ham has the fourth.
Finishing fourth will be a tall task for either side, but don’t be surprised if these are the two English representatives in the Europa League.

2. Leicester City v Manchester United

Every Manchester United match is must-watch entertainment. As one of the largest clubs in the world and the current employer of Cristiano Ronaldo, there’s hardly ever a dull moment. Leicester City, despite their poor start to the season, are still one of the best teams in England.
This is a matchup of two strong sides with European expectations. However, the most interesting duel will be which elderly striker will give their side the edge. A 34-year-old Jamie Vardy is tied atop the Premier League goal-scoring list with six goals, whereas the 36-year-old Ronaldo has bagged three after missing the first few games of the season.
They say age is just a number, but so is a goal tally. The two sides’ geriatric goal scorers could decide who walks out with three points.
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
Ronaldo Rescues Manchester United Against Villarreal, but Can He Save Their Season?
30 September, 00:03 GMT

1. Arsenal v Crystal Palace

The city of London has so many teams in the Premier League that it feels like there is a London derby every week. While Arsenal v Crystal Palace checks off the intra-city rivalry box, it’s Palace’s manager that makes this the weekend’s best match.
Patrick Vieira, before becoming Palace’s manager, spent nine seasons at Arsenal, where he won three league titles and four FA Cups. Whenever a legend returns to face their old club, it’s always an emotional affair.
However, Arsenal and Palace are two evenly matched sides, with Palace grading out as the better side in terms of goal differential and expected goal differential. If Vieira can go to Arsenal and lead Palace to a victory, he’ll cement his managerial chops and possibly get the attention of Arsenal’s board if they ever decide to move on from Mikel Arteta.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:08 GMTUS-Greek Bases Pact Signals Bid to Pressure Turkey, Dominate East Mediterranean
09:02 GMTAustrians Invited to Presidential Palace for COVID-19 Shots
09:00 GMTNASA's Lucy Mission Blasts Off to Examine Trojan Asteroids
09:00 GMTPremier League: Five Biggest Games of Matchweek Eight
08:55 GMTUK Police Ordered to Immediately Review MPs' Security Arrangements After Fatal David Amess Stabbing
08:30 GMTSeveral Dead and Dozens Injured: What Was Behind Thursday's Bloody Events in Lebanon?
07:33 GMTISS Crew Was Woken Up by Siren at Night
07:16 GMTAnother Day, Another Blunder: Psaki to ‘Choose Words More Carefully’ After Ethics Watchdog Complaint
07:12 GMTNetflix Fires Organiser of Trans Employee Walkout for Leaking Internal Documents, Reports Say
06:08 GMTFour Indian Paramilitary Personnel Injured in Blast at Raipur Railway Station
05:59 GMTBiden Admits He Will Have to 'Build Back Better' With Less, Is ‘Not Going to Get $3.5 Trillion’
05:45 GMT‘Sensational’ Remains Buried by Ancient Vesuvius Eruption Discovered at Herculaneum
04:34 GMTJapan Prime Minister Wants to Include Possible Attack on Enemy Bases in Security Strategy
04:31 GMTMagnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Southern Kuril Islands, Seismologists Report
04:30 GMTWatch Shark Biting Alligator as It Floats Near Dock Enjoying Sunny Day
04:09 GMTUS Commits to Condolence Payments for Family of 10 Civilians Killed in Botched Kabul Drone Strike
04:08 GMTShots Fired During High School Football Game in Mobile, Alabama, Reports Say
04:05 GMTFormer Boeing Pilot Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud Charges in 737 Max Case
04:00 GMTMacron Pledges Support for Guinea-Bissau Government After Army Foils Coup Plot
03:28 GMTNike Exec Confesses to Murder, Gang Affiliation During Teenage Years