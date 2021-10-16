Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/pablo-escobars-cocaine-hippos-breeding-out-of-control-1089976394.html
Pablo Escobar’s “Cocaine Hippos” Breeding Out of Control
Pablo Escobar’s “Cocaine Hippos” Breeding Out of Control
The Colombian government has begun sterilizing dozens of hippo once owned by late Colombia drug lord Pablo Escobar, amid environmental concern as an invasive... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T20:10+0000
2021-10-16T20:10+0000
latin america
columbia
hippopotamus
pablo escobar
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/84/1077278405_0:101:1920:1181_1920x0_80_0_0_b9de12bd8479659e8d192c421261054c.jpg
The so-called “cocaine hippos” introduced by Esocbar to his private zoo, have grown from a herd of 35 in 2012 to 80 this year, and were thought to be the largest outside Africa.Out of more than 80 hippos, 24 have reportedly already been treated with a chemical that makes them infertile.The overly-fertile descendants could potentially take over the country’s marshlands and pose a threat to Columbia’s natural wildlife since their urine and feces are toxic, according to scientists.Pablo Escobar, the kingpin of the world's largest cocaine empire in the 1980s, collected a range of illegally imported animals at his estate in Colombia, which included hippos, kangaroos, giraffes, elephants and other exotic animals.In 1993, after Escobar's reign came to an end when he was shot dead by authorities, one male and three female hippos escaped from Escobar’s 7,000-acre jungle hacienda, between Medellin and Bogota.Since then, the hippo population has grown in numbers and taken over the countryside over decades.Scientists warn that the species' numbers could soon be impossible to control and their environmental impact will be irreversible.
https://sputniknews.com/20210210/pablo-escobars-hippos-must-be-culled-as-they-threaten-colombian-ecosystem-scientists-urge-1082031786.html
columbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/84/1077278405_106:0:1814:1281_1920x0_80_0_0_a6c822df387c79ee77fd0e11904a8791.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
latin america, columbia, hippopotamus, pablo escobar

Pablo Escobar’s “Cocaine Hippos” Breeding Out of Control

20:10 GMT 16.10.2021
© Photo : Pixabay/karlins_u A hippo in the park of the Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland) in southern Africa.
A hippo in the park of the Kingdom of Eswatini (Swaziland) in southern Africa. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© Photo : Pixabay/karlins_u
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
The Colombian government has begun sterilizing dozens of hippo once owned by late Colombia drug lord Pablo Escobar, amid environmental concern as an invasive species.
The so-called “cocaine hippos” introduced by Esocbar to his private zoo, have grown from a herd of 35 in 2012 to 80 this year, and were thought to be the largest outside Africa.
Out of more than 80 hippos, 24 have reportedly already been treated with a chemical that makes them infertile.
The overly-fertile descendants could potentially take over the country’s marshlands and pose a threat to Columbia’s natural wildlife since their urine and feces are toxic, according to scientists.
Pablo Escobar, the kingpin of the world's largest cocaine empire in the 1980s, collected a range of illegally imported animals at his estate in Colombia, which included hippos, kangaroos, giraffes, elephants and other exotic animals.
Hippopotamus Underwater - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.02.2021
Pablo Escobar’s Hippos Must Be Culled as They Threaten Colombian Ecosystem, Scientists Urge
10 February, 09:59 GMT
In 1993, after Escobar's reign came to an end when he was shot dead by authorities, one male and three female hippos escaped from Escobar’s 7,000-acre jungle hacienda, between Medellin and Bogota.
"It was logistically difficult to move them around, so the authorities just left them there, probably thinking the animals would die,” Colombian biologist Nataly Castelblanco reportedly told the BBC earlier this year.
Since then, the hippo population has grown in numbers and taken over the countryside over decades.
Scientists warn that the species' numbers could soon be impossible to control and their environmental impact will be irreversible.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:10 GMTPablo Escobar’s “Cocaine Hippos” Breeding Out of Control
19:50 GMTIsraeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports
19:24 GMTMacron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - Office
19:03 GMTTrump Says Results in Arizona County Should Be Decertified Amid Precinct’s 100.6% Ballot Return Rate
19:00 GMTNew Projections for Our Planet's Future Climate Pain 'Earth Alien to Humans'
18:51 GMT'Two-Word Vulgarism': Anti-Biden Graffiti Spotted in POTUS' Home State
18:40 GMTBoJo Reportedly Decried by French Politicians, Diplomats as ‘Populist Incapable of Keeping His Word’
18:13 GMTHardy Helper: New Penis-Attached Sensor May Assist Men in Battling Erectile Issues, Says Media
18:11 GMTVigil in Leigh-on-Sea Following Fatal Attack on MP David Amess
18:11 GMTMoney Printer Go Brrrr: Biden Blasts GOP Over $2 Trln Tax Cut While Pushing $4 Trln+ in New Spending
17:54 GMTUS Reportedly Probing Possible Cases of 'Havana Syndrome' Among Embassy Staff in Bogota
17:20 GMT'Impossible to Say No to Conor': Mourinho Post Photos of Him Drinking Whiskey With McGregor
16:35 GMTEx-Obama Aide Hushes Biden as POTUS Threatens Prosecution for Trump Team Holdouts in 6 January Probe
16:16 GMTNew Accuser Appears: Russian Woman Claims Jeffrey Epstein Used Her for 'Sexual Gratification'
15:56 GMTTexas Constable Deputy Fatally Shot, Two Others Injured During 'Ambush' Outside Nightclub
15:41 GMTNationwide Anti-Fascist Demonstration of Italian Trade Unions Taking Place in Rome - Photo
15:24 GMTTrump Slams DoJ After It Gives Russiagate Conspiracy-Pushing Ex-FBI Deputy Director His Pension Back
14:46 GMTProbe Launched After up to 600 Inmates Riot at Max Security Prison in Vladikavkaz, Russia
14:30 GMTEvidence of Hunter & Joe Biden's Shady Conduct Continues to Pile Up, But Nobody Cares, Analyst Says
14:23 GMTMore Than Just a Coffee Shop: Ex-CIA Agent Says Spies Use Starbucks to Meet Handlers