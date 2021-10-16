https://sputniknews.com/20211016/pablo-escobars-cocaine-hippos-breeding-out-of-control-1089976394.html

Pablo Escobar’s “Cocaine Hippos” Breeding Out of Control

Pablo Escobar’s “Cocaine Hippos” Breeding Out of Control

The Colombian government has begun sterilizing dozens of hippo once owned by late Colombia drug lord Pablo Escobar, amid environmental concern as an invasive... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-16T20:10+0000

2021-10-16T20:10+0000

2021-10-16T20:10+0000

latin america

columbia

hippopotamus

pablo escobar

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107727/84/1077278405_0:101:1920:1181_1920x0_80_0_0_b9de12bd8479659e8d192c421261054c.jpg

The so-called “cocaine hippos” introduced by Esocbar to his private zoo, have grown from a herd of 35 in 2012 to 80 this year, and were thought to be the largest outside Africa.Out of more than 80 hippos, 24 have reportedly already been treated with a chemical that makes them infertile.The overly-fertile descendants could potentially take over the country’s marshlands and pose a threat to Columbia’s natural wildlife since their urine and feces are toxic, according to scientists.Pablo Escobar, the kingpin of the world's largest cocaine empire in the 1980s, collected a range of illegally imported animals at his estate in Colombia, which included hippos, kangaroos, giraffes, elephants and other exotic animals.In 1993, after Escobar's reign came to an end when he was shot dead by authorities, one male and three female hippos escaped from Escobar’s 7,000-acre jungle hacienda, between Medellin and Bogota.Since then, the hippo population has grown in numbers and taken over the countryside over decades.Scientists warn that the species' numbers could soon be impossible to control and their environmental impact will be irreversible.

https://sputniknews.com/20210210/pablo-escobars-hippos-must-be-culled-as-they-threaten-colombian-ecosystem-scientists-urge-1082031786.html

columbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

latin america, columbia, hippopotamus, pablo escobar