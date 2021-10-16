Registration was successful!
LIVE: NASA's Lucy Mission Blasts Off to Examine Trojan Asteroids
Nothing is So Painful to the Human Mind as a Great and Sudden Change
Nothing is So Painful to the Human Mind as a Great and Sudden Change
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the US Navy to discharge sailors for... 16.10.2021
2021-10-16T11:24+0000
2021-10-16T11:24+0000
new media
us
china
radio
facebook
generation x
covid-19
the backstory
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089960184_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_3c77b11523149d20b346e56550dab4ea.jpg
Nothing is So Painful to the Human Mind as a Great and Sudden Change
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the U.S. Navy to discharge sailors for refusing to be vaccinated for COVID19 by November 28 deadline, and seventy-three wounded after explosion at mosque gates in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
GUESTDaniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Chinese Economy, China's Foreign Policy, and FacebookJim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | CNN Medical Disinformation, Public Mistrust in Dr. Fauci, and The Julian Assange Kidnapping StoryIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the Chinese real estate bubble, the Facebook whistleblower, and teenagers' use of social media. Daniel talked about the Facebook whistleblower and the supposed mental effects social media has on teenagers. Daniel discussed the economical situation in China and whether the Chinese real estate bubble will be managed successfully by Chinese politicians.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the Hunter Biden laptop, Ivermectin, and the deep state. Jim spoke about Julian Assange and President Trump failing to pardon Assange. Jim discussed the recent Joe Rogan interview with Dr. Sanjay Gupta of CNN, and Dr. Gupta's criticism of CNN lying about Ivermectin.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
china
new media, us, china, radio, facebook, generation x, covid-19, the backstory

Nothing is So Painful to the Human Mind as a Great and Sudden Change

11:24 GMT 16.10.2021
Nothing is So Painful to the Human Mind as a Great and Sudden Change
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including the US Navy to discharge sailors for refusing to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 28 deadline, and seventy-three wounded after explosion at mosque gates in Kandahar, Afghanistan.
GUEST
Daniel Lazare - Independent Journalist, Author, and Writer | Chinese Economy, China's Foreign Policy, and Facebook
Jim Hoft - Founder of The Gateway Pundit | CNN Medical Disinformation, Public Mistrust in Dr. Fauci, and The Julian Assange Kidnapping Story
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Daniel Lazare about the Chinese real estate bubble, the Facebook whistleblower, and teenagers' use of social media. Daniel talked about the Facebook whistleblower and the supposed mental effects social media has on teenagers. Daniel discussed the economical situation in China and whether the Chinese real estate bubble will be managed successfully by Chinese politicians.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jim Hoft about the Hunter Biden laptop, Ivermectin, and the deep state. Jim spoke about Julian Assange and President Trump failing to pardon Assange. Jim discussed the recent Joe Rogan interview with Dr. Sanjay Gupta of CNN, and Dr. Gupta's criticism of CNN lying about Ivermectin.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
