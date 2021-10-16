https://sputniknews.com/20211016/north-korean-website-slams-squid-game-as-showing-hell-like-horror-where-only-money-matters-1089969504.html

North Korean Website Slams 'Squid Game' as Showing 'Hell-Like Horror Where Only Money Matters'

North Korean Website Slams 'Squid Game' as Showing 'Hell-Like Horror Where Only Money Matters'

The website reportedly claimed that the show portrays an "unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich". 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-16T11:24+0000

2021-10-16T11:24+0000

2021-10-16T11:24+0000

asia & pacific

opinion

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

squid game

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/10/1089969642_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_29d2cddf107f4732da239a5626c81f3e.jpg

Popular South Korean survival drama TV series “Squid Game” has recently attracted the attention of a “propaganda” outlet from North Korea, TMZ reports.The website, called Arirang Meari, stated that the show’s popularity stems from the fact that “it exposes the reality of South Korean capitalist culture", and branded said culture as a place where "corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace".Declaring that the show exposes "a world where only money matters - a hell-like horror", the website also reportedly cited some unnamed South Korean critics as saying that “Squid Game” shows an "unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich".As TMZ points out, that same outlet previously labelled K-pop stars as "slaves" living a "miserable life" in South Korea.Meanwhile, “Squid Game” also caught the eye of a certain graphic designer from Russia, though rather that subject the show to criticism, he reimagined a particular scene from the show.

https://sputniknews.com/20211011/hit-netflix-show-squid-game-inspires-peak-interest-in-korean-language-1089834450.html

democratic republic of north korea (dprk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

asia & pacific, opinion, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), squid game