North Korean Website Slams 'Squid Game' as Showing 'Hell-Like Horror Where Only Money Matters'

Popular South Korean survival drama TV series “Squid Game” has recently attracted the attention of a “propaganda” outlet from North Korea, TMZ reports.The website, called Arirang Meari, stated that the show’s popularity stems from the fact that “it exposes the reality of South Korean capitalist culture", and branded said culture as a place where "corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace".Declaring that the show exposes "a world where only money matters - a hell-like horror", the website also reportedly cited some unnamed South Korean critics as saying that “Squid Game” shows an "unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich".As TMZ points out, that same outlet previously labelled K-pop stars as "slaves" living a "miserable life" in South Korea.Meanwhile, “Squid Game” also caught the eye of a certain graphic designer from Russia, though rather that subject the show to criticism, he reimagined a particular scene from the show.
"It is said that it makes people realise the sad reality of the beastly South Korean society in which human beings are driven into extreme competition and their humanity is being wiped out," the outlet said about the show’s plotline.
