LIVE: NASA's Lucy Mission Blasts Off to Examine Trojan Asteroids
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/north-korean-website-slams-squid-game-as-showing-hell-like-horror-where-only-money-matters-1089969504.html
North Korean Website Slams 'Squid Game' as Showing 'Hell-Like Horror Where Only Money Matters'
North Korean Website Slams 'Squid Game' as Showing 'Hell-Like Horror Where Only Money Matters'
The website reportedly claimed that the show portrays an "unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich". 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
democratic republic of north korea (dprk)
squid game
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/10/1089969642_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_29d2cddf107f4732da239a5626c81f3e.jpg
Popular South Korean survival drama TV series “Squid Game” has recently attracted the attention of a “propaganda” outlet from North Korea, TMZ reports.The website, called Arirang Meari, stated that the show’s popularity stems from the fact that “it exposes the reality of South Korean capitalist culture", and branded said culture as a place where "corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace".Declaring that the show exposes "a world where only money matters - a hell-like horror", the website also reportedly cited some unnamed South Korean critics as saying that “Squid Game” shows an "unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich".As TMZ points out, that same outlet previously labelled K-pop stars as "slaves" living a "miserable life" in South Korea.Meanwhile, “Squid Game” also caught the eye of a certain graphic designer from Russia, though rather that subject the show to criticism, he reimagined a particular scene from the show.
asia & pacific, opinion, democratic republic of north korea (dprk), squid game

North Korean Website Slams 'Squid Game' as Showing 'Hell-Like Horror Where Only Money Matters'

11:24 GMT 16.10.2021
© REUTERS / AJENG DINAR ULFIANAStaff members wearing 'Squid Game' costumes stand guard at Strawberry Cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2021.
Staff members wearing 'Squid Game' costumes stand guard at Strawberry Cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© REUTERS / AJENG DINAR ULFIANA
Andrei Dergalin
All materials
The website reportedly claimed that the show portrays an "unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich".
Popular South Korean survival drama TV series “Squid Game” has recently attracted the attention of a “propaganda” outlet from North Korea, TMZ reports.
The website, called Arirang Meari, stated that the show’s popularity stems from the fact that “it exposes the reality of South Korean capitalist culture", and branded said culture as a place where "corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace".
Declaring that the show exposes "a world where only money matters - a hell-like horror", the website also reportedly cited some unnamed South Korean critics as saying that “Squid Game” shows an "unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich".
The Netflix series Squid Game is played on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken September 30, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
Hit Netflix Show Squid Game Inspires Peak Interest in Korean Language
11 October, 12:21 GMT
"It is said that it makes people realise the sad reality of the beastly South Korean society in which human beings are driven into extreme competition and their humanity is being wiped out," the outlet said about the show’s plotline.
As TMZ points out, that same outlet previously labelled K-pop stars as "slaves" living a "miserable life" in South Korea.
Meanwhile, “Squid Game” also caught the eye of a certain graphic designer from Russia, though rather that subject the show to criticism, he reimagined a particular scene from the show.
