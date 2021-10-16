https://sputniknews.com/20211016/new-satellite-images-reportedly-show-that-trumps-scotland-golf-course-wrecked-a-sand-dune-system--1089976682.html

New Satellite Images Reportedly Show That Trump's Scotland Golf Course Wrecked a Sand Dune System

In December 2020, Scotland's nature agency announced that the coastal sand dunes at then-US President Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf resort had lost their... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

New satellite images show that a collection of ecologically sensitive dunes at the former US president's 'Trump International Golf Links, Scotland' have been partially destroyed, according to a new report from Business Insider. Satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies in March 2010 and April 2021 closely detail the Menie Estate strip of the Foveran Links, where Trump's golf course is located. The resort opened in 2012.Trump purchased the strip of coastal land in 2006, promising that the site would contain "the world's greatest golf course." The real estate tycoon also reassured environmentalists in November 2008 that he would "stabilize the dunes" and protect them from further destruction. John Swinney, Scotland's finance secretary at the time, declared that Trump's golf course would have "a significant economic and social benefit" for Scotland. Fast-forward to 2019 as NatureScot, Scotland's nature agency, said that although Foveran Links were "a very high-quality example of a sand dune system," they had also suffered damage to one-third of its special habitats in recent years. The damage prompted officials to reconsider designating the Foveran Links a site of special scientific interest (SSSI). Bob Ward, policy and communications director at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, explained to the Insider that sand dunes are dynamic and stabilization attempts by the resort had "killed it as a natural environment." "So they've essentially planted vegetation on top of them and put physical constraints on them so the dunes can't move and it's not a dynamic system anymore," Ward explained.

vot tak That israeli pos destroys everything he comes in contact with. The scot government response to this is beyond pathetic.

1

