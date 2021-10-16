https://sputniknews.com/20211016/new-projections-for-our-planets-future-climate-pain-earth-alien-to-humans-1089975594.html

New Projections for Our Planet's Future Climate Pain 'Earth Alien to Humans'

New Projections for Our Planet's Future Climate Pain 'Earth Alien to Humans'

The researchers' projections suggest that "places with long histories of cultural and ecosystem richness, like the Amazon Basin, may become barren," while... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-16T19:00+0000

2021-10-16T19:00+0000

2021-10-16T19:00+0000

tech

climate

projections

alien

earth

future

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105662/42/1056624224_0:114:1920:1194_1920x0_80_0_0_e7fea48ce3717c212c22a01420200d31.jpg

A team of scientists has recently made some unsettling projections about the future climate on our planet.In an article posted on The Conversation arguing that failure to halt global warming would result in our planet changing during the next 500 years and beyond "in ways that challenge our ability to maintain many essentials for survival," the researchers said that Earth could become "alien to humans."Running global climate model projections "based on representative concentration pathways (RCP), which are 'time-dependent projections of atmospheric greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations',’" the team concluded that, in their model, global average temperatures keep increasing under the low and medium mitigation scenarios.They also found that “heat stress may reach fatal levels for humans in tropical regions which are currently highly populated,” with those areas possibly becoming uninhabitable.The researchers also used their "projections and diverse research expertise" to "inform a series of nine paintings covering a thousand years (1500, 2020, and 2500 CE) in three major regional landscapes (the Amazon, the Midwest United States and the Indian subcontinent)," with images for year 2500 centring on the low mitigation scenario.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

tech, climate, projections, alien, earth, future