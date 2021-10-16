https://sputniknews.com/20211016/netflix-fires-organiser-of-trans-employee-walkout-for-leaking-internal-documents-reports-say-1089964948.html

Netflix Fires Organiser of Trans Employee Walkout for Leaking Internal Documents, Reports Say

Netflix Fires Organiser of Trans Employee Walkout for Leaking Internal Documents, Reports Say

The scandal surrounding Dave Chappelle's stand-up erupted shortly after its release; it was criticised for jokes which activists claim targeted trans-people. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-16T07:12+0000

2021-10-16T07:12+0000

2021-10-16T07:12+0000

netflix

world

data leak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082242438_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49a4dea4b5e3cd10d6d73bea32d2d45a.jpg

Netflix has fired an employee organiser who led the company's trans-employee resource group and planned the 20 October virtual walkout, according to The Guardian.According to Netflix, an employee had been fired for allegedly leaking internal documents.Netflix employees have planned a virtual walkout for 20 October to protest co-CEO Ted Sarandos defending Dave Chappelle's recently released special "The Closer".The leaked information is some of the internal metrics on "The Closer", which appeared in a Bloomberg article reporting that Netflix spent $ 24.1 million on a one-off event. Meanwhile, the company spent $ 3.9 million on Bo Burnham's recent sitcom "Inside", and $21.4 million on the rowdy nine-episode Squid Game, the best-performing Netflix debut in the streaming network's history.

daniel walmper I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

netflix, world, data leak