Netflix Fires Organiser of Trans Employee Walkout for Leaking Internal Documents, Reports Say

daniel walmper
The scandal surrounding Dave Chappelle's stand-up erupted shortly after its release; it was criticised for jokes which activists claim targeted trans-people.
Netflix has fired an employee organiser who led the company's trans-employee resource group and planned the 20 October virtual walkout, according to The Guardian.
According to Netflix, an employee had been fired for allegedly leaking internal documents.
“We understand this employee may have been motivated by disappointment and hurt with Netflix, but maintaining a culture of trust and transparency is core to our company,” the company spokesperson said.
Netflix employees have planned a virtual walkout for 20 October to protest co-CEO Ted Sarandos defending Dave Chappelle's recently released special "The Closer".
The leaked information is some of the internal metrics on "The Closer", which appeared in a Bloomberg article reporting that Netflix spent $ 24.1 million on a one-off event. Meanwhile, the company spent $ 3.9 million on Bo Burnham's recent sitcom "Inside", and $21.4 million on the rowdy nine-episode Squid Game, the best-performing Netflix debut in the streaming network's history.
