https://sputniknews.com/20211016/nct-127-prepares-for-repackage-album-favorite-in-recent-grunge-mood-sampler-1089988659.html
NCT 127 Prepares for Repackage Album 'Favorite' in Recent Grunge Mood Sampler
NCT 127 Prepares for Repackage Album 'Favorite' in Recent Grunge Mood Sampler
The popular K-pop act isn’t letting their fans, NCTzens, rest, releasing a repackage just a month after the third full-length album “Sticker”. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T16:42+0000
2021-10-16T16:42+0000
2021-10-17T16:42+0000
k-pop
south korea
music
boy band
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107838/34/1078383400_29:0:1133:621_1920x0_80_0_0_92823b5eea23bad10ce94ad1ec1d47e3.png
SM Entertainment boy-band NCT 127 unveiled a mood sampler via official social media on 16 October.All the members, Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun,Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan shine in the video, showing their extreme beauty and rebellious vibe.Previously, the band shared a set of “CLASSIC” individual teasers with three members - Johnny, Haechan, and Mark.The repackaged album will contain three new tracks, including the lead song "Favorite", and new B-sides "Love On The Floor" and "Pilot". The whole tracklist will consist of 14 songs in total. Titled “Favorite”, the album is scheduled to be released on 25 October.Meanwhile, NCT 127 also joined the line-up of the World is One 2021 online concert on MBC that is scheduled for 30 October.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107838/34/1078383400_167:0:995:621_1920x0_80_0_0_dbce3d111d61d9fc7e46e9af099f4789.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Martha Yiling
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1a/1081573806_0:0:404:404_100x100_80_0_0_4dc70f9169ad4580a8dff86e9af042ca.jpg
k-pop, south korea, music, boy band
NCT 127 Prepares for Repackage Album 'Favorite' in Recent Grunge Mood Sampler
16:42 GMT 16.10.2021 (Updated: 16:42 GMT 17.10.2021)
The popular K-pop act isn’t letting their fans, NCTzens, rest, releasing a repackage just a month after the third full-length album “Sticker”.
SM Entertainment boy-band NCT 127 unveiled a mood sampler via official social media on 16 October.
All the members, Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun,Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan shine in the video, showing their extreme beauty and rebellious vibe.
Previously, the band shared a set of “CLASSIC” individual teasers with three members - Johnny, Haechan, and Mark.
The repackaged album will contain three new tracks, including the lead song "Favorite", and new B-sides "Love On The Floor" and "Pilot". The whole tracklist will consist of 14 songs in total. Titled “Favorite”, the album is scheduled to be released on 25 October.
Meanwhile, NCT 127 also joined the line-up of the World is One 2021 online concert on MBC that is scheduled for 30 October.