NCT 127 Prepares for Repackage Album 'Favorite' in Recent Grunge Mood Sampler

The popular K-pop act isn’t letting their fans, NCTzens, rest, releasing a repackage just a month after the third full-length album “Sticker”. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

SM Entertainment boy-band NCT 127 unveiled a mood sampler via official social media on 16 October.All the members, Taeyong, Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun,Winwin, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan shine in the video, showing their extreme beauty and rebellious vibe.Previously, the band shared a set of “CLASSIC” individual teasers with three members - Johnny, Haechan, and Mark.The repackaged album will contain three new tracks, including the lead song "Favorite", and new B-sides "Love On The Floor" and "Pilot". The whole tracklist will consist of 14 songs in total. Titled “Favorite”, the album is scheduled to be released on 25 October.Meanwhile, NCT 127 also joined the line-up of the World is One 2021 online concert on MBC that is scheduled for 30 October.

