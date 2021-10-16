Registration was successful!
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Southern Kuril Islands, Seismologists Report
Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Southern Kuril Islands, Seismologists Report
YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (Sputnik) – A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday near Russia's southern Kuril islands, Elena Semenova, the head of the... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
kuril islands, russia, earthquake

Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Southern Kuril Islands, Seismologists Report

04:31 GMT 16.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / Sam Yeh A staff member of the Seismology Center points to a chart showing the earthquake activity detected by the central Weather Bureau in Taipei on April 20, 2015
A staff member of the Seismology Center points to a chart showing the earthquake activity detected by the central Weather Bureau in Taipei on April 20, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / Sam Yeh
YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (Sputnik) – A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday near Russia's southern Kuril islands, Elena Semenova, the head of the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk seismological station, told Sputnik.
"The 5.5 magnitude earthquake took place at 13:13 local time [05:13 GMT] ... at a depth of 162 kilometres [over 100 miles]," Semenova said.
The epicentre was located 115 kilometres east of the village of Reidovo on the island of Iturup.
There is no information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.
The Kuril Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire, which is regularly affected by powerful earthquakes. On November 5, 1952, the 9.0 magnitude earthquake triggered a huge tsunami that devastated the town of Severo-Kurilsk, leaving more than 2,300 people killed.
