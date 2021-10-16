https://sputniknews.com/20211016/macron-pledges-support-for-guinea-bissau-government-after-army-foils-coup-plot-1089962940.html

Macron Pledges Support for Guinea-Bissau Government After Army Foils Coup Plot

Macron Pledges Support for Guinea-Bissau Government After Army Foils Coup Plot

French President Emmanuel Macron recently pledged his support for Guinea-Bissau after newly-surfaced reports detailed that a planned coup was hindered by the... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-16T04:00+0000

2021-10-16T04:00+0000

2021-10-16T03:58+0000

guinea-bissau

emmanuel macron

coup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/11/1089173728_0:225:2209:1468_1920x0_80_0_0_2dfb84877d57dd6850ed30283ffa7585.jpg

Macron relayed his support during a welcome event at the Elysee Palace with Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the president of Guinea-Bissau.Macron's remarks came as Guinea-Bissau's armed forces reportedly announced on Thursday that they had identified members of the military who were preparing a coup to overthrow the current government of the small West African country."We have managed to identify a group of FARP (Revolutionary Armed Forces of the People) soldiers who are mobilizing soldiers by buying their conscience against banknotes in order to subvert the established constitutional order," said General Biagué Na Ntan, Chief of General Staff of the Army.“It is the soldiers who received money who denounced the perpetrators of these despicable acts,” he added.The announcement was made the same day that Sissoco left Bissau for a 48-hour working visit to Brazil.Guinea-Bissau in recent times has been the scene of sixteen coup attempts, with four successful coups, the last of which occurred in 2012.

guinea-bissau

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

guinea-bissau, emmanuel macron, coup