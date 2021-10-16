Macron Pledges Support for Guinea-Bissau Government After Army Foils Coup Plot

Macron relayed his support during a welcome event at the Elysee Palace with Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the president of Guinea-Bissau.Macron's remarks came as Guinea-Bissau's armed forces reportedly announced on Thursday that they had identified members of the military who were preparing a coup to overthrow the current government of the small West African country."We have managed to identify a group of FARP (Revolutionary Armed Forces of the People) soldiers who are mobilizing soldiers by buying their conscience against banknotes in order to subvert the established constitutional order," said General Biagué Na Ntan, Chief of General Staff of the Army.“It is the soldiers who received money who denounced the perpetrators of these despicable acts,” he added.The announcement was made the same day that Sissoco left Bissau for a 48-hour working visit to Brazil.Guinea-Bissau in recent times has been the scene of sixteen coup attempts, with four successful coups, the last of which occurred in 2012.
French President Emmanuel Macron recently pledged his support for Guinea-Bissau after newly-surfaced reports detailed that a planned coup was hindered by the former Portuguese colony’s army.
Macron relayed his support during a welcome event at the Elysee Palace with Umaro Sissoco Embalo, the president of Guinea-Bissau.
“France will be at your side to pursue these efforts, but also to support your country’s economic development choices. I am thinking in particular of the development of agriculture, an area that you have identified as one of your priorities, in which France can contribute its know-how and scientific expertise,” he said.
Macron's remarks came as Guinea-Bissau's armed forces reportedly announced on Thursday that they had identified members of the military who were preparing a coup to overthrow the current government of the small West African country.
"We have managed to identify a group of FARP (Revolutionary Armed Forces of the People) soldiers who are mobilizing soldiers by buying their conscience against banknotes in order to subvert the established constitutional order," said General Biagué Na Ntan, Chief of General Staff of the Army.
“It is the soldiers who received money who denounced the perpetrators of these despicable acts,” he added.
The announcement was made the same day that Sissoco left Bissau for a 48-hour working visit to Brazil.
Guinea-Bissau in recent times has been the scene of sixteen coup attempts, with four successful coups, the last of which occurred in 2012.