The suspected attacker has been detained and is being interrogated by the police. The motive for the attack has not yet been revealed. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T12:01+0000
2021-10-16T12:01+0000
2021-10-16T12:01+0000
Four people were injured by a man armed with a machete in downtown Calgary, Canada on Friday. Three of the victims were hospitalised. The Calgary Police released a statement on Twitter saying that they had detained the suspected perpetrator, adding that the attacks took place in different parts of the city and were likely random. "There is no common theme among the victims that investigators have zeroed in on at this time," the police said.According to a preliminary investigation, the attack is not linked to terrorism.
Machete-Wielding Man Injures Four People in Canada's Calgary
The suspected attacker has been detained and is being interrogated by the police. The motive for the attack has not yet been revealed.
Four people were injured by a man armed with a machete in downtown Calgary, Canada on Friday. Three of the victims were hospitalised.
The Calgary Police released a statement on Twitter saying that they had detained the suspected perpetrator, adding that the attacks took place in different parts of the city and were likely random.
"There is no common theme among the victims that investigators have zeroed in on at this time," the police said.
According to a preliminary investigation, the attack is not linked to terrorism.