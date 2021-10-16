https://sputniknews.com/20211016/lights-out-bidens-clean-electricity-program-may-be-gutted-amid-manchin-standoff-1089961601.html

Lights Out: Biden's Clean Electricity Program May Be Gutted Amid Manchin Standoff

The program would have committed $150 billion to shift power plants away from coal and natural gas and towards wind and solar energy. Manchin, who represents the coal and natural gas rich state of West Virginia and has deep financial ties to the coal industry, has steadfastly refused to vote for the spending bill if it includes the provision.Democrats are now scrambling to augment other climate initiatives to try and make up for the loss of the bill’s most crucial climate policy.The initiative would see the US dramatically reduce its greenhouse gases over the next decade, and, crucially, it would greatly improve the US’ green energy infrastructure. The bill will still include $300 billion to extend existing tax credits.Some climate-focused Democrats, such as Minnesota Senator Tina Smith, have indicated they won’t sign a bill without the climate impact that changing the US’ electricity sources would have.With the Senate split 50-50 and Joe Manchin unwilling to vote against his state’s energy interest, the fight to pass Biden’s Build Back Better budget, while still keeping it intact, appears to be an uphill battle for Democrats. There is growing speculation that Democrats will try to pass a stand-alone clean energy bill if they are unable to court Manchin’s vote.

vot tak Coal, yes west virgina has it. The natural gas is probably fracking gas. Neither are going anywhere.

