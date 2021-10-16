https://sputniknews.com/20211016/japan-prime-minister-wants-to-include-possible-attack-on-enemy-bases-in-security-strategy-1089963633.html

Japan Prime Minister Wants to Include Possible Attack on Enemy Bases in Security Strategy

TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper that the national security strategy should include the possibility... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

fumio kishida

asia & pacific

japan

According to the Japanese prime minister, this initiative is linked to the growing military capabilities of North Korea that carries out missile tests.He added that the national security strategy should be revised as soon as possible.The idea to include the possibility to attack enemy bases for self-defence purposes into the national security strategy was voiced by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe but his successor, Yoshihide Suga, delayed the decision on the issue.

koursk koursk the new gauliter placed at the head of japanese territory, under the thumb of mobsters billionaires, is already very zealous and has received orders from the NATO underworld listed in forbes and bloomberg *** to counter western arrogance, china, russia, and now korea have military possibilities significantly superior than 1931

pussymuncher Japan is still at war with Russia,this New policy they want to adopt isn't aimed at Just NK ..

japan

fumio kishida, asia & pacific, japan