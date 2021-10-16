Registration was successful!
Japan Prime Minister Wants to Include Possible Attack on Enemy Bases in Security Strategy
Japan Prime Minister Wants to Include Possible Attack on Enemy Bases in Security Strategy
TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper that the national security strategy should include the possibility... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
fumio kishida
asia & pacific
japan
According to the Japanese prime minister, this initiative is linked to the growing military capabilities of North Korea that carries out missile tests.He added that the national security strategy should be revised as soon as possible.The idea to include the possibility to attack enemy bases for self-defence purposes into the national security strategy was voiced by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe but his successor, Yoshihide Suga, delayed the decision on the issue.
the new gauliter placed at the head of japanese territory, under the thumb of mobsters billionaires, is already very zealous and has received orders from the NATO underworld listed in forbes and bloomberg *** to counter western arrogance, china, russia, and now korea have military possibilities significantly superior than 1931
Japan is still at war with Russia,this New policy they want to adopt isn't aimed at Just NK ..
Japan Prime Minister Wants to Include Possible Attack on Enemy Bases in Security Strategy

04:34 GMT 16.10.2021
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his first policy speech during an extraordinary Diet session at the lower house of parliament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tokyo.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his first policy speech during an extraordinary Diet session at the lower house of parliament Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper that the national security strategy should include the possibility to attack enemy bases for self-defence purposes.
According to the Japanese prime minister, this initiative is linked to the growing military capabilities of North Korea that carries out missile tests.
"The capabilities of [North Korean] missiles are being constantly boosted. To protect people's lives, it is necessary to take a position that allows considering various options given the developments," Kishida said.
He added that the national security strategy should be revised as soon as possible.
The idea to include the possibility to attack enemy bases for self-defence purposes into the national security strategy was voiced by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe but his successor, Yoshihide Suga, delayed the decision on the issue.
the new gauliter placed at the head of japanese territory, under the thumb of mobsters billionaires, is already very zealous and has received orders from the NATO underworld listed in forbes and bloomberg *** to counter western arrogance, china, russia, and now korea have military possibilities significantly superior than 1931
kkkoursk koursk
16 October, 08:01 GMT
000000
Japan is still at war with Russia,this New policy they want to adopt isn't aimed at Just NK ..
pussymuncher
16 October, 08:02 GMT
000000
