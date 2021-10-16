https://sputniknews.com/20211016/iss-crew-was-woken-up-by-siren-at-night-1089965542.html

ISS Crew Was Woken Up by Siren at Night

ISS Crew Was Woken Up by Siren at Night

On Friday, the ISS lost its orientation in space while testing engines of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-16T07:33+0000

2021-10-16T07:33+0000

2021-10-16T07:33+0000

tech

iss

siren

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080685272_0:131:2561:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_1e900be719385dbb74fc8fc60f3455b5.jpg

The ISS crew was woken up at night by a siren that went off at the International Space Station due to a malfunction in the control system of the Russian Zvezda module, it follows from the crew's talks with the Earth, which were broadcast by NASA.According to him, the reason was the temporary loss of readiness of navigation support in the motion control and navigation system of the Zvezda module.Later, a specialist at the Houston Mission Control Center informed the crew that no action was required from them.Earlier, ISS lost its orientation during a test of the engines of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft - it turned 57 degrees. Half an hour later, the position of the station in space was restored using the engines of the Russian module.The current ISS crew comprises Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov; NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough, and Megan McArthur; Japan's Akihiko Hoshide; and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, as well as a movie crew which includes Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko, and accompanying cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. They are shooting the first professional feature film in space, titled Challenge.

daniel walmper I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Maxim Minaev

Maxim Minaev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Maxim Minaev

tech, iss, siren