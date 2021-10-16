Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/iss-crew-was-woken-up-by-siren-at-night-1089965542.html
ISS Crew Was Woken Up by Siren at Night
ISS Crew Was Woken Up by Siren at Night
On Friday, the ISS lost its orientation in space while testing engines of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T07:33+0000
2021-10-16T07:33+0000
tech
iss
siren
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080685272_0:131:2561:1571_1920x0_80_0_0_1e900be719385dbb74fc8fc60f3455b5.jpg
The ISS crew was woken up at night by a siren that went off at the International Space Station due to a malfunction in the control system of the Russian Zvezda module, it follows from the crew's talks with the Earth, which were broadcast by NASA.According to him, the reason was the temporary loss of readiness of navigation support in the motion control and navigation system of the Zvezda module.Later, a specialist at the Houston Mission Control Center informed the crew that no action was required from them.Earlier, ISS lost its orientation during a test of the engines of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft - it turned 57 degrees. Half an hour later, the position of the station in space was restored using the engines of the Russian module.The current ISS crew comprises Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov; NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough, and Megan McArthur; Japan's Akihiko Hoshide; and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, as well as a movie crew which includes Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko, and accompanying cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. They are shooting the first professional feature film in space, titled Challenge.
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080685272_146:0:2413:1700_1920x0_80_0_0_2578f1c8e330617a76138a12bec2328c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, iss, siren

ISS Crew Was Woken Up by Siren at Night

07:33 GMT 16.10.2021
CC0 / / ISS
ISS - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
On Friday, the ISS lost its orientation in space while testing engines of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft.
The ISS crew was woken up at night by a siren that went off at the International Space Station due to a malfunction in the control system of the Russian Zvezda module, it follows from the crew's talks with the Earth, which were broadcast by NASA.

"We have now triggered an alert <...> A second later it was removed. But there was a siren at the station. And to our colleagues, I did not beat off so that they could hear," cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov said to a specialist from the Mission Control Center.

According to him, the reason was the temporary loss of readiness of navigation support in the motion control and navigation system of the Zvezda module.
Later, a specialist at the Houston Mission Control Center informed the crew that no action was required from them.
Earlier, ISS lost its orientation during a test of the engines of the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft - it turned 57 degrees. Half an hour later, the position of the station in space was restored using the engines of the Russian module.
The current ISS crew comprises Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov; NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough, and Megan McArthur; Japan's Akihiko Hoshide; and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency, as well as a movie crew which includes Russian actress Yulia Peresild, movie director Klim Shipenko, and accompanying cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov. They are shooting the first professional feature film in space, titled Challenge.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203
dwdaniel walmper
16 October, 11:20 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:33 GMTISS Crew Was Woken Up by Siren at Night
07:16 GMTAnother Day, Another Blunder: Psaki to ‘Choose Words More Carefully’ After Ethics Watchdog Complaint
07:12 GMTNetflix Fires Organiser of Trans Employee Walkout for Leaking Internal Documents, Reports Say
06:08 GMTFour Indian Paramilitary Personnel Injured in Blast at Raipur Railway Station
05:59 GMTBiden Admits He Will Have to 'Build Back Better' With Less, Is ‘Not Going to Get $3.5 Trillion’
05:45 GMT‘Sensational’ Remains Buried by Ancient Vesuvius Eruption Discovered at Herculaneum
04:34 GMTJapan Prime Minister Wants to Include Possible Attack on Enemy Bases in Security Strategy
04:31 GMTMagnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Southern Kuril Islands, Seismologists Report
04:30 GMTWatch Shark Biting Alligator as It Floats Near Dock Enjoying Sunny Day
04:09 GMTUS Commits to Condolence Payments for Family of 10 Civilians Killed in Botched Kabul Drone Strike
04:08 GMTShots Fired During High School Football Game in Mobile, Alabama, Reports Say
04:05 GMTFormer Boeing Pilot Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud Charges in 737 Max Case
04:00 GMTMacron Pledges Support for Guinea-Bissau Government After Army Foils Coup Plot
03:28 GMTNike Exec Confesses to Murder, Gang Affiliation During Teenage Years
03:07 GMTBill Clinton Staying in Hospital Overnight, Health Trending in Right Direction - Spokesman
03:00 GMTBiden Measures No Quick Fix for US Supply Chain Weakened by Years of Offshoring - Experts
02:46 GMTOver 40 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank – Red Crescent
02:28 GMTSupreme Elders
01:49 GMTJupiter-Like Planet Orbiting Dead Star Offers Glimpse Into Future of Our Solar System
01:26 GMTLights Out: Biden's Clean Electricity Program May Be Gutted Amid Manchin Standoff