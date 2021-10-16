https://sputniknews.com/20211016/four-indian-paramilitary-personnel-injured-in-blast-at-raipur-railway-station-1089964012.html

Four Indian Paramilitary Personnel Injured in Blast at Raipur Railway Station

Four Indian Paramilitary Personnel Injured in Blast at Raipur Railway Station

The special train was scheduled to carry the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel from the Indian state Chhatisgarh to the Union Territory of Jammu... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

Four CRPF personnel were injured in a minor explosion, which was reported at platform number two of the Raipur Railway station in Chhattisgarh state on Saturday early morning. All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. “The blast took place at around 6:30 am; it was caused when a box containing 29 detonators fell on the floor in a CRPF Special Train at the railway station,” Indian news channel India Today reported."Four personnel suffered minor injuries in the incident, of whom head constable Chouhan Vikas Laxman was admitted to a private hospital here, while the others left for their destination after being administered first aid," Raipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prashant Agrawal told reporters. So far no official statement was released by any officials. The investigation is underway.

