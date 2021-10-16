Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/former-boeing-pilot-pleads-not-guilty-to-fraud-charges-in-737-max-case-1089962838.html
Former Boeing Pilot Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud Charges in 737 Max Case
Former Boeing Pilot Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud Charges in 737 Max Case
Mark Forkner, a former chief technical test pilot for Boeing, pleaded not guilty to fraud charges during his first court appearance in Fort Worth on Friday. 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T04:05+0000
2021-10-16T04:04+0000
boeing
737 max
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082587079_0:58:3073:1786_1920x0_80_0_0_0ed2bee8a0f298d94f938d2f9ea6ac45.jpg
Forkner, 49, is reportedly accused of withholding information from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Aircraft Evaluation Group related to safety issues with the 737 Max jetliner, which was involved in two fatal crashes that left hundreds dead.Additionally, he is the only pilot to be charged with a crime in connection to the crashes that occurred in Indonesia and Ethiopia, where a total of 346 people lost their lives.The former test pilot appeared before a US magistrate judge in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, and was immediately released following his plea. He was indicted on six counts of fraud.Forkner’s attorney, David Gerger, claimed his client was being used as a scapegoat, and that if the case goes to trial, “the truth will show that Mark did not cause this tragedy, he did not lie, and he should not be charged.”Milleron is one of the few relatives that is suing Boeing in federal court in Chicago — where the corporate headquarters is based.Boeing is said to have agreed to a $243 million fine as part of a $2.5 billion settlement with the Justice Department in January.The government agreed not to prosecute Boeing for conspiracy if it complied with the terms of the settlement for three years.A magistrate set trial for Forkner on Nov. 15.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082587079_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bab39322778d56bf38adc1b7d536c00a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boeing, 737 max

Former Boeing Pilot Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud Charges in 737 Max Case

04:05 GMT 16.10.2021
© REUTERS / Matt McKnightA Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits outside the hangar during a media tour of the Boeing 737 MAX at the Boeing plant in Renton, Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© REUTERS / Matt McKnight
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Mark Forkner, a former chief technical test pilot for Boeing, pleaded not guilty to fraud charges during his first court appearance in Fort Worth on Friday.
Forkner, 49, is reportedly accused of withholding information from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Aircraft Evaluation Group related to safety issues with the 737 Max jetliner, which was involved in two fatal crashes that left hundreds dead.
Additionally, he is the only pilot to be charged with a crime in connection to the crashes that occurred in Indonesia and Ethiopia, where a total of 346 people lost their lives.
The former test pilot appeared before a US magistrate judge in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, and was immediately released following his plea. He was indicted on six counts of fraud.
Forkner’s attorney, David Gerger, claimed his client was being used as a scapegoat, and that if the case goes to trial, “the truth will show that Mark did not cause this tragedy, he did not lie, and he should not be charged.”
“Forkner is just a fall guy. He and Boeing are responsible for the deaths of everyone who died in the Max crashes,” said Nadia Milleron, whose daughter was killed in the Ethiopian crash in March 2019, five months after the first crash. “The executives and board of directors of Boeing need to go to jail.”
Milleron is one of the few relatives that is suing Boeing in federal court in Chicago — where the corporate headquarters is based.
Boeing is said to have agreed to a $243 million fine as part of a $2.5 billion settlement with the Justice Department in January.
The government agreed not to prosecute Boeing for conspiracy if it complied with the terms of the settlement for three years.
A magistrate set trial for Forkner on Nov. 15.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:34 GMTJapan Prime Minister Wants to Include Possible Attack on Enemy Bases in Security Strategy
04:31 GMTMagnitude 5.5 Earthquake Registered Near Southern Kuril Islands, Seismologists Report
04:30 GMTWatch Shark Biting Alligator as It Floats Near Dock Enjoying Sunny Day
04:09 GMTUS Commits to Condolence Payments for Family of 10 Civilians Killed in Botched Kabul Drone Strike
04:08 GMTShots Fired During High School Football Game in Mobile, Alabama, Reports Say
04:05 GMTFormer Boeing Pilot Pleads Not Guilty to Fraud Charges in 737 Max Case
04:00 GMTMacron Pledges Support for Guinea-Bissau Government After Army Foils Coup Plot
03:28 GMTNike Exec Confesses to Murder, Gang Affiliation During Teenage Years
03:07 GMTBill Clinton Staying in Hospital Overnight, Health Trending in Right Direction - Spokesman
03:00 GMTBiden Measures No Quick Fix for US Supply Chain Weakened by Years of Offshoring - Experts
02:46 GMTOver 40 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Soldiers in West Bank – Red Crescent
02:28 GMTSupreme Elders
01:49 GMTJupiter-Like Planet Orbiting Dead Star Offers Glimpse Into Future of Our Solar System
01:26 GMTLights Out: Biden's Clean Electricity Program May Be Gutted Amid Manchin Standoff
00:53 GMTWatch: Three Chinese Taikonauts Blast Off for Six-Month Stay on New Tiangong Space Station
YesterdayNeither Russia Nor US Satisfied With Current State of Relations - Russian Deputy PM
YesterdayNASA Adviser Quits After Agency Keeps Telescope Named After Official Who Backed Anti-LGBTQ Campaigns
YesterdayUK Police Declare Stabbing Death of Sir David Amess a 'Terrorist Incident'
YesterdayReports Show ‘Significant Progress’ in California Oil Spill Cleanup Work - Unified Command
YesterdayUS Capitol Police Officer Indicted for Aiding Self-Identified Rioter, Obstructing January 6 Probe